The whales continue their interest in Shiba Inu; Is $0.01 possible in the long run?

Once again the stagnation prevailed in the market. After yesterday’s delicate recovery, assets such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Terra (LUNA), Polygon (MATIC) were in the red zone. Bitcoin’s efforts to move beyond $39k were cut short once again as bears slowly emerged in the market. Looking through the meme coin market that was in a price rut, the whales were alerted.

Shiba Inu is undoubtedly one of the most popular cryptocurrencies. After a strong price run in 2021, the meme coin is currently in a drawdown period. SHIB is down more than 75.57% since hitting an all-time high of $0.00008845 about three months ago. Despite this massive drop in its price, the fervor around the coin persists.

The Shiba Inu community has been implementing timely developments that have made the community expect a lot in terms of price. The whales wanted to be in on all the SHIB fun. Lately, a number of ETH whales have been seen making large purchases of SHIB tokens. Earlier today, a SHIB whale moved close to 50 billion SHIB tokens. WhaleStats took to Twitter to report on this move.

47,954,038,442 SHIB tokens worth $1,039,870 were sent from Ethereum wallet 0x941b4fdb4b1533ab2cc8b90ff0700f658b4aa642 to another wallet 0x817167a0e3b528136be56643b7a593cfb95d5907.

Additionally, the Ethereum wallet that moved the aforementioned Shiba Inu amount still had a balance of 8,782 ETH.

This is not the first time this week that such a massive transaction has taken place. Just yesterday, a whale named Jiraiya bought a whopping 49,998,760,270 SHIB tokens.

Despite massive whale movements and constant burns, the Shiba Inu price remained at $0.00002149. However, this person believes that there is hope for the Shiba Inu regarding its price.

This is how Shiba Inu will reach $0.01

A prominent firm, Bigger Entertainment has been making news, particularly in the SHIB community. The company’s owner, Steven Cooper, has been seen burning SHIB tokens and hosting virtual parties for them over the past few months. Cooper has gone all in on the Shiba Inu and now believes that entertainment can increase the price of SHIB.

Our goal isn’t for #shib holders to always burn their coins. Our goal is to spread music, YouTube vids, merch, NFT’s, etc to audiences outside of #shibarmy. This is how we reach .01. By building an ecosystem where people are burning w/o even knowing it. Through entertainment. — Steven Cooper (@iamstevencooper) January 30, 2022

Furthermore, he believes that employing this method to boost the price of an asset was quite innovative and the first of its kind.