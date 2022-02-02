The word you should never translate with Google Translate in front of your boss

Google Translate has jumped to social networks before a word that has caused a sensation in the translator, never think of writing it in front of your boss. The simultaneous translations of this online translator have become a viral post on Twitter. Millions of people have been able to see what happens when you put two very common words in our language into the translator. ‘Your method’ in Spanish has a slightly strange translation in Polish, it will sound like ‘fuck me all’, a phrase that can be misunderstood and can lead to more than one joke.

The word you should never translate with Google Translate

Polish is an unknown language who has risen to fame and has done so thanks to the most famous joke of Google Translate. The translator that we use perhaps to do some work or go a little beyond our knowledge of a language, has become a trend for a phrase in the language spoken in Poland.

The translations they can end up surprising more than one if we take into account that it is an automatic translation that, in addition, is capable of speaking to us. We can discover set phrases or pronunciations that surprise. To give any co-worker or even our boss a little joke or moment of joy that in these times never hurts.

Search for the Google Translate application or go directly to the web page to start preparing a simultaneous translation of those that will surprise you with the result. It is time to choose the language we are looking for, you simply have to put Spanish on one side and Polish on the other. Give voice to the phone or the computer to know at all times how the final sentence turns out.

Write on the Spanish side ‘you method’ Hit translate into Polish and you’ll be able to hear “TWOJA METODA” perfectly. The result is a phrase that you would never think you would have heard from any computer or phone, and even less with the translator of a language as special as Polish.

The result is a post that has quickly gone viral. and gathers laughter everywhere. A way to laugh a little at work or wherever, hand in hand with two translated words that are translated in an impressive way. Study a bit of Polish or laugh at languages ​​with Google Translate.