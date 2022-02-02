These are the 18 Latin American startups that became unicorns last year

A total of 18 startups or emerging technology companies became unicorns in Latin America last year, that is, they exceeded a valuation of US$1 billion, according to data from the consulting firm Sling Hub in a study conducted for Labs.

One third of the new unicorns managed to exceed US$1,000 million at the end of the year, in December; and, of the total, half were Brazilian companies. Mexico follows closely, with five new unicorns; while Argentina won three and Chile, one.

In fact, Brazil was the country that increased its unicorn startups the most, with Mercado Bitcoin having the highest valuation, with US$2.1 billion. The largest platform for cryptocurrencies and digital assets in Latin America today has more than 3 million clients in the world, and was among the 25 most reliable exchanges or exchange platforms in the world in 2020.

The other Brazilian companies that managed to exceed US$1 billion last year were Olist (US$1.5 billion), an online store for buying and selling items; Merama (US$1.2 billion), an e-commerce platform that brings together brands and startups from Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Peru; and Daki (US$1.2 billion), an online store to buy food and merchandise.

The Brazilian platforms Unico, MadeiraMadeia, Hotmart, Facility and Cloudwalk also reached the level of unicorn companies.

Other Latin unicorn companies in 2021 were Mural, from Argentina; Clip, Konfío, Incode and Clara, from Mexico; and Notco, from Chile.

However, despite the great valuation of Mercado Bitcoin, this was not the most valuable startup in Latin America. The most striking case was that of the Tiendanube e-commerce platform, of Argentine origin but based in Brazil as Nuvemshop, whose value is estimated at US$3.1 billion in January 2022, according to the business analysis platform CBInsights.

The second-highest valuation was for Argentine fintech Ualá, which reached US$2.45 billion. It has a presence in Mexico and recently expanded to Colombia, with an initial investment of US$80 million for the local market. It is followed by the startup Bitso, from Mexico, with the third highest valuation in Latin America in 2021 with some US$2.2 billion.

Javier Martínez Morodo, CPO of Bitso spoke in the report of the rapid growth of the platform: “Much of the valuation is due to the potential of being able to scale operations at a regional level. It is not only Mexico, where we have 1.6 million users; in Argentina, we opened less than a year ago and we already have half a million users; we are opening Brazil, and then it will be Colombia,” he explained.

Brazil reached 18 ventures valued at more than US$1,000 million

As shown by the data compiled by Sling Hub for Labs, the 18 unicorns in Brazil are distributed among fintechs, such as those with the highest financing, although there are also retailtech, logtech, among others. In geographical terms, São Paulo is the city where these companies are most located, with 14 unicorns. Far away are Paraná, with three, and the other startup is located in the Minas Gerais sector.