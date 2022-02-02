These Xiaomi headphones today cost 3 times less than AirPods and are better

The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro have a larger battery and quality sound for less than 50 euros.

Having good wireless headphones is not an easy task, there are hundreds of models that measure up and it is difficult to choose. But with this offer of the Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro for only 48 euros you should look no further. Is the sound you are looking for, there’s no more. Among the best Xiaomi headphones, this model could not be missing.

Many others will talk about whether the Apple AirPods are better, but having tried both, I have to say that those of Xiaomi can with the almighty AirPods for 3 times less than its value. The price on the Xiaomi website is 69.99 euros, and today they drop more than 20 euros in this offer for the month of AliExpress love. The shipping is from Belgium, so you won’t have to pay any extra. They have one longer battery life, in the rest of the characteristics they are very similar. This should be enough for you to decide.

Buy the Redmi Buds 3 Pro for 48 euros

The appearance of the Redmi Buds (or AirDots called in China) has not changed much since its first version, but in performance, at the heart of these devices is where the evolution, improvement. We are dealing with wireless headphones that present a deep noise cancellation up to 35dB, and feature a 9mm vibrating diaphragm voice coil, which achieves purest sound and less saturation. They have a Touch panel that allows us to hang up / pick up calls, pause music, skip songs or change the noise cancellation mode.

What matters is its battery: autonomy reaches 6 hours on a single charge, and 28 hours with the case. In addition, they have quick charge thanks to your USB-C connection, achieving 3 hours of use with just 10 minutes connected. The charging of the case can also be wireless if we have one of the thousands of wireless chargers available. Just by bringing it closer to the base it will start to gain energy, it is not necessary for them to be in full contact.

We will be able to talk to someone in person without having to take off the Redmi Buds 3 Pro, since they have the Double transparency mode that allows us to listen to both by configuring it previously. The algorithm in these headphones analyzes your environment and adjust noise cancellation at the level at all times. This is configurable in MIUI by selecting the AdaptiveMode in the Redmi app.

in your body integrates 3 microphones for clearer, more defined calls. They also eliminate interference, other people’s voices and noise during calls. And, as if that were not enough, we can connect them via Bluetooth to two devices at the same time and switch between them quickly and intelligently. If we are connected to our laptop and mobile, when a call rings it will automatically switch to answer the call.

Related topics: Headphones, Offers, Xiaomi

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!