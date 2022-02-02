They cure empacho and jiotes with traditional medicine – El Sol de Hidalgo

Illnesses such as empacho, chincualo, jiotes, eating water, fright among other illnesses have their explanation and even better they have their cure with traditional medicine, the direction of Culture will hold the conference “Traditional medicine and other forms of healing in Acaxochitlán ”.

The cultural act will be this Wednesday, February 2 at 4:00 p.m., by the speaker Diego Alberto Chávez and can only be followed by streaming through the profiles of the social networks of Acaxochitlán “Pueblo con Sabor” Secretariat of Sightseeing.

The people of Acaxochitlán see traditional medicine as an alternative solution to heal the soul, mind and body.

In this sense, the director of the Coordinating Center of indigenous peoples based in Tenango de Doria, Jenny Modesto Antonio, reported that the dances that give identity to the communities of Acaxochitlán, as well as traditional medicine could be part of a cultural project for the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples (INPI) for the strengthening of the artisan technique.

“Something very triggering that could work would be traditional medicine where localities could organize, all these cultural projects start from the needs of the communities and in this way are projects that have a community impact,” he said.

Acaxochitlán still have traditional doctors in the communities of Tejocotal, San Fernando, Chimalapa, Santa Ana, Tepepa.