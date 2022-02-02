They find almost 200 human columns strung on poles in Peru

Here are some examples of human spines on poles found in the Chincha Valley in Peru.

(CNN) — Nearly 200 examples of human backbones skewered on cane poles have been discovered in Peru, revealing a unique way of treating the dead that has never before been documented in the region, according to a new study.

An international team of researchers working in the Chincha Valley on Peru’s southern coast found most of the “post vertebrae” in large indigenous tombs known as “chullpas,” dating back hundreds of years to roughly the time when European colonizers were present in the South American country.

Of the 192 spines found on poles in the region, archaeologists found that in almost all cases they were made from the remains of a single individual, according to the study published Tuesday in the journal Archeology. Antiquity.

Apparently, the adults and young people of the indigenous community were the ones chosen for this unique practice and, according to the researchers, it is believed that the “vertebrae on poles” were created between 1450 and 1650, when the Inca domain came to an end and European colonization became widespread and dominated the region.

Jacob L. Bongers, lead author of the study, said this particular period was “turbulent” in the Chincha Valley’s history, as “epidemics and famines decimated the local population.”

Before the arrival of the Europeans, the Chincha Valley had been home to the Kingdom of Chincha from the year 1000 to 1400 and had even established an alliance with the powerful Inca Empire. But with the arrival of European settlers in the region, the population was decimated from more than 30,000 householders in 1533 to just 979 in 1583.

Bongers, a research associate in archeology at the University of East Anglia, UK, has also documented the looting of hundreds of graves in the region in previous research.

“The looting of indigenous tombs was widespread throughout the Chincha Valley in the colonial period. The main objective of the looting was to remove gold and silver funerary objects, and would have gone hand in hand with European efforts to eradicate religious practices and indigenous burial customs,” Bongers said in a news release.

Analysis of the spines on the poles suggests they might have been created to repair damage done to the dead by looting, the study said. Radiocarbon dating carried out by the research team shows that the stringing of the vertebral columns onto the reed poles occurred after the initial burial of the bodies.

“It is likely that these ‘post vertebrae’ were made to reconstruct the dead in response to grave looting,” Bongers said. “Our findings suggest that pole vertebrae represent a direct, ritualized, and indigenous response to European colonialism.”

For many indigenous groups in the Chincha Valley, bodily integrity after death was of great importance. According to the study, the indigenous peoples of the region performed unique treatments on the dead: the nearby Chinchorro people developed the first known techniques of artificial mummification, millennia before the ancient Egyptians practiced this funerary rite.

When mummies in the Andean highlands were destroyed by European colonizers, indigenous groups salvaged what they could of the decimated remains to make new ritual objects.

Vertebral columns on poles found in the Chincha Valley may represent a similar attempt to reconstruct damaged dead and bodily integrity following looting.

“Ritual plays an important role in social and religious life, but it can become controversial, especially during periods of conquest when new power relationships are established,” Bongers said. “These findings reinforce how tombs are an area where this conflict plays out.”