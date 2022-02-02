They present a new line of equipment for medical diagnoses in the country

New clinical equipment was presented in the country to support medical diagnoses and contribute to good performance and hygiene in the operating rooms.

The equipment and products presented make up the new line of monitors represented by the multinational company DISS for medical purposes and X-ray detectors from LG, lamps and surgical screens from Mavig, mammography detectors from Drtech and surgical consumables from Dispofase.

César T. Guzmán, president of DISS, explained that the firm now has new suppliers of various lines of products recognized worldwide for their high quality, “thus complementing our portfolio of solutions, resulting in better services for patients and the community at large.”

DISS also launched its renewed DISS Medical Solutions division, which with the new lines presented adds to the representation of Bayer contrast media and Tecnonuclear nuclear medicine products.

Jesús Camacho, director of Development of New Businesses of DISS, commented that with the foundation of that company, in 2001, “it has transcended and has continued with its mission of being leaders in the health market, with accessible equipment and solutions of state-of-the-art technology that allows correct diagnoses to be made”.

The activity was attended by the most important representatives of the radiological medicine sector, buyers from the health sector and owners of medical centers and main diagnostic centers throughout the country.

The launch conference was given by Vivian Luciano, manager of DISS Medical Solutions, who thanked its current product lines, Bayer and Tecnonuclear, for the success of last year and reaffirmed DISS’s commitment to continue growing in the future.

DISS was founded in San Juan, Puerto Rico and established in the Dominican Republic and Guatemala in 2016. It is dedicated to the sale, project management, installation, service and applications of all modalities of diagnostic imaging equipment of the multinational Siemens Healthineers available on the international market.

In 2020, DISS expanded to Jamaica, Honduras and the Virgin Islands and is constantly expanding its product portfolio