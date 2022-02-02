They reveal privileges to Tata Martino that caused a crisis in the Mexican National Team

The Mexican team is going through one of the most complicated moments in recent times under the direction of Gerardo Tata Martinowho would have certain privileges by the Mexican Soccer Federation that have been a factor in the crisis that the national team is going through.

According to information from the Fox Sports journalist, Ruben Rodriguezthe daddy has received too many concessions from managers, reaching the point of not being aware of what happens in the MX League and as a consequence his ignorance of several players who are having a good time.

