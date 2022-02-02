They reveal privileges to Tata Martino that caused a crisis in the Mexican National Team

The Mexican team is going through one of the most complicated moments in recent times under the direction of Gerardo Tata Martinowho would have certain privileges by the Mexican Soccer Federation that have been a factor in the crisis that the national team is going through.

According to information from the Fox Sports journalist, Ruben Rodriguezthe daddy has received too many concessions from managers, reaching the point of not being aware of what happens in the MX League and as a consequence his ignorance of several players who are having a good time.

Tata Martino’s privileges

Rodríguez pointed out that the strategist practically only comes to Mexico every time a game requires it, because once each FIFA Date ends, the next day he takes a plane to Buenos Aires and ignores what happens in Mexican soccer.

Some days ago Martino he was questioned about the absence of players from the Atlas (champion of the Liga MX) in the Mexican National Team and his answer was that the base of the red and blacks are foreigners; However, the journalist assured that the real reason is that he does not know the soccer players because he did not come to see a single game of the last Liguilla.

In addition to adding that no Mexican coach has been allowed these actions, the “Shadow” assured that neither Yon de Luisa (president of the FMF) nor Gerardo Torrado (director of national teams) question the decisions and behavior of the trainer.

It should be noted that during the same Fox Sports Radio broadcast, André Marín revealed that the daddy He is the highest paid technical director in the history of the Tricolor. Without revealing the figure, the Argentine earns more than what other long-time coaches such as Sven Goran Eriksson or Javier Aguirre earned at the time.

