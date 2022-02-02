Third Case of Fire Investigated Within the Same NYC Subway Line – NBC New York (47)

Police are investigating a third fire in a northbound Line 1 subway in a week. The latest case involved a shopping cart that was set on fire at a Washington Heights station on Wednesday.

Authorities said officers responded to the scene, at the 181st Street Station, around 11:00 a.m. No injuries or arrests were reported.

The incident occurs as police continue to search for the person who set fire to a suitcase and rolled it onto a train with people on board on the same line on Friday. A day before that, there was another investigation of a fire involving that train line.

The fire aboard a train on the northbound Line 1 on Friday was captured on video. A witness said he realized something was wrong when he heard someone yell “smoke” just after the train pulled into the 18th Street station around 10:00 a.m.

“It appeared that someone, either accidentally or on purpose, lit a piece of rolling luggage on fire, and that had melted into the seats. And that in turn created a larger fire,” Brendan Cochrane said. “All you can do is stand there or call for help. You can’t put out the fire because you don’t have anything to put it out with. That’s what’s frustrating.”

Thursday’s fire on the 1 line involved a man who set himself on fire at the 23rd Street station, an MTA source said. Firefighters took that man to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

MTA sources said it was unclear if the first two incidents were connected.

“These frightening episodes underscore what the MTA has been saying for some time: We have to deal with the reality that people with mental health conditions too often create situations that are dangerous and frightening for our passengers, as well as themselves.” “said the MTA spokesman to our sister network NBC New York.

The president of the MTA workers’ union called the incident “extremely concerning.”

He also recalled the arson attack that killed train operator Garrett Goble in March 2020, when a homeless man set a shopping cart on fire.

More than 1,000 subway fires were reported in 2021. The NYPD’s arson squad is investigating both fires.