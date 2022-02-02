This face Adamari López put when talking about Luis Fonsi and the millions of dollars he just won

a news about Luis Fonsi became another moment that rejoined his name with that of Adamari Lopezwho was moved to announce a sale for which the singer put several million dollars into the bag.

The interpreter has already attended the Telemundo morning show where his ex works, so it is known that their relationship is cordial despite what happened between them years ago; so now, Adamari had no problem announcing what is happening with Luis.





Her expression drew attention when talking about her ex-husband, who would have sold his music catalog for about $50 million dollars.

“I am going to start by talking about a super famous singer who has decided to sell something… I know him very well! It is Luis Fonsi and now he is much richer than he was before, well before at least a few weeks ago, because he sold his publication catalog to HarborView Equity Partners, a global alternative asset management company.

“Although so far Fonsi has not said anything, apparently there is a lot of ‘billullo’ in his portfolio,” reiterated Adamari López.

They explained that this transaction covers songs from Fonsi albums from ‘Comenzaré’ in 1998, to ‘Vida’ in 2019. That is, ‘Despacito’ is within this sold catalog.

It is speculated that Luis Fonsi earned 50 million dollars.

