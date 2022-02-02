This is how the Canadian team recognized the Cuscatlán stadium

The Canadian team published a video in which it showed details of the field reconnaissance of the Cuscatlán stadium on Tuesday night ahead of the game against the El Salvador team.

“Edging closer to a dream. There are no ‘normal’ days left in this campaign,” was the message that accompanied the images of the Canadian team during their visit to the Monumental.

The Salvadoran and Canadian teams will meet this Wednesday at 8:00 pm for matchday 11 of the octagonal matchup, which will be a key duel in El Salvador’s aspirations to maintain mathematical chances of fighting for one of the three spots or the intercontinental playoff against the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The Blue and White still have a chance of reaching the playoffs, although it depends on what the teams from Panama, Jamaica and Costa Rica do in their respective matches.

The Canadian team is the only one that has not lost a game in the octagonal and is the leader with 22 points, followed by the United States (18) and Mexico (18).