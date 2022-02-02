this is the fitness metaverse

Key facts: With Genopets, players are trained to cultivate a powerful spirit that they can then sell.

Stepn encourages gamers to walk, jog, or run outside to earn tokens.

In recent years, various alternatives of the exergaming modality have emerged, which combine games with physical activity. Probably the arrival of these projects is a response to the old debate about whether video games promote sedentary lifestyle and obesity. Although recently, in all this equation, a new trend is being introduced that goes hand in hand with initiatives of the category “move to earn cryptocurrencies”, which grant rewards for completing activities, both in the metaverse, and in the physical world.

This new market, with a young digital native demographic operating on the boundaries of virtual and real life, is a new version of the games play to earn. The same ones that in 2021 captured the attention of millions of users around the world with projects like Axie Infinity, Splinterlands and Alien Worlds.

the platforms move to earn they’re just emerging, and they’re doing so on a planet where many are struggling because esports (eSports) are part of the Olympic Games. This is happening at the same time that people are getting ready to live together much more in the expanding virtual universe, while the physical and digital worlds are meshing in such a way that it is increasingly difficult to perceive them separately.

Today, through the immersive experience in the metaverses, we can explore how people buy virtual land, interact sociallyexchange goods and physically move at the same rate as their avatar does in that other space that grows in parallel.

Blockchain-based metaverses have been gaining in popularity, with their economies moving more than $1 billion overall. Source: Dappradar.

Move to earn cryptocurrencies, a happier world?

When you play to win, you are forced to sit in front of an electronic device for eight hours a day or more to complete rewarding tasks. Contrary to this, the games of the move to win modality, encourage you to do some physical activity and then reward yourself with a crypto asset.

Genopets is one of these games that rewards you for moving. As you do, evolve your virtual spirit that exists in the Genoverse or metaverse of the Solana blockchain-based project, as Jay Chang, founder of the proposal, explained in a recent interview.

“We want you to live your life and do things in the physical plane, not to be stuck at a desk, or to be static in front of your phone for twelve hours a day. Suppose you are a nurse and you walk all day, then those walks will be valid for you to earn tokens. What matters is that you stay active, that you go to the gym, play basketball or get on the electric treadmill, all of that is valid to win and succeed. Jay Chang, co-founder of Genopets.

In itself, the game changes the concept that gamers are sedentary people by promoting a healthy lifestyle that combines physical activity with fun within your own virtual world.

The initiative does not require the user to make an initial investment to play, as Axie Infinity, Plant vs Undead and most of the NFT projects that exist today do.

On the one hand, there is the free version and on the other, the paid version. low version free play Players earn KI and experience points (XP), to help their digital pets evolve, allowing them to be customized and upgraded.

Then, if you play for a certain time, as you overcome the 77 levels available and 12 stages of evolution, then you will have enough points for your pet to become a super rare specimen. A) Yes you acquire the right to sell all that physical preparation converted to an NFT.

You also have the option to earn XP by participating in strategy mini-games that the platform will incorporate, such as daily challenges, battles and other modalities. These give greater reward to those who stay at the top of the leaderboards.

But if you want to shorten the path, you can enter the paid version to speed up the processes. Under this format you can acquire a habitat (where your genetics or Genopets live and evolve) and all the activity you do on it will allow you to earn tokens with which your pet will evolve much faster.

Your spirit in the Genoverse evolves by going through four stages in its growth process: infant, youth, adult, and mystic.

In the paid version, players can also speed up their evolution by using crystals, which are made from a combination of GENE Tokens, KI Tokens, and Habitat. Depending on the type of crystal that the player has, it will have a different form and function that will affect the game and the evolution of its spirit within the project, as described in the white paper of the proposal.

In the Genopets metaverse, you can raise a virtual pet that looks like Pokémon, earn tokens, and cultivate a healthy lifestyle. Source: YouTube Genopets.

Dappradar mentions Genopets in the list of games that will be highlighted this year and, so far, it seems to be because of the growing community that already exists around the project. On January 20, it was launched in private beta and more than 20,000 players applied to participate in the tests, as pointed out by its developers in its official Telegram.

Exercise and cultivate your spirit in the metaverse

To get started in Genopets, the first thing you must do is define your personality with the animal spirit that best suits you. To do this, you must answer a questionnaire that appears on the platform once you enter. Based on your answers your genotype is created in the Genoverse. In reality, it is a reflection of you on the virtual plane.

“This game is not about buying a more expensive NFT each time to advance, but that you can perceive that there is a reflection of you in the digital world and that there you can evolve at the same rate as you do physically. By looking at your NFT anyone will be able to tell how active you are and how hard you’ve worked to take care of yourself.” Jay Chang, co-founder of Genopets.

To recognize all the physical activity you do, The game connects to a fitness app that uploads data for every step you take. So to enter the game you just need a mobile device with an activated sports application, such as Google Fit or Apple Health, created to measure your daily exercise.

In such a way that the data of all the activity you carry out, from going for a walk to running, or others such as meditating, dancing or exercising, are then uploaded to Genopets.

It is even allowed that you can tokenize all the physical activity you have done for later sell it to someone who wants to get started in the game by shortening a few steps. According to the developers, this is not cheating, but is part of the economy that supports this ecosystem.

“A person who walked and exercised for a long time, evolved and then tokenized their effort. It means that now you have a strong animal spirit that is nothing more than an NFT that you can sell, and whoever buys that spirit or all that activity, you will have to work hard to continue evolving, so you are forced to upload your own data with all the steps performing. Also, whoever sold their effort will have to stay active to regenerate a strong spirit that they can sell, so everyone here always has a double win, because they earn money while improving their health by staying active.” Jay Chang, co-founder of Genopets.

On the other hand, Chang acknowledges that there is a possibility that someone uploads data with false physical activity that they have not actually performed. But he too is quick to point out: “We cannot prevent people from fooling themselves. At the end of the day, this game is meant for them to evolve, because after all, it’s about yourself and cultivating a better spirit. Do you really want to cheat yourself? What kind of spirit will you be forming then?” she commented.

However, as the game is perfected, he hopes that enough technological mechanisms can be enabled to limit those who want to upload false data and prevent them from benefiting financially, as he added.

The fitness industry is also tokenized

Other games that are in development make proposals similar to the one presented by Genopets. Among them is the STEPN project which is also a game move to earn based on solana.

Unlike Genopets, which is being tested privately, this initiative was recently launched in public beta. In other words, it is available for the public to experience, although it is not free, since it requires a minimum investment of 5 SOL or USD 500.

The project is developed by the company Find Satoshi Lab, which began giving away tokenized sports shoes in December for players to exercise in its metaverse.

Your proposal is in encourage gamers to walk, jog or run outdoors to earn Green Satoshi Token (GTS).

“The mobile application helps by tracking the movements that users make outdoors, based on time and distance traveled, and grants them tokens that can be redeemed in stablecoin instantly”, notes its development team.

Some users believe that these projects can yield enough profit to dedicate themselves to them, earning profits above USD 2,000. “If you walk for 37 minutes, you will get around 8,200 yen (US$71.25 per day),” commented a user on Twitter.

These are signs that the fitness world is going through a process of digital transformation, as are many other industries. In this sense, new alternatives are emerging, such as 360Wellness, which is a community market that connects fitness enthusiasts with health professionals to promote physical activity.

“The developers of Stepn believe they have a proposition that the community will enjoy for years to come because it combines fun with money making. Source: stepnofficial.medium.com.

In itself, it is a decentralized health and wellness marketplace that allows its users to earn cryptocurrency as a reward for staying fit and healthy.

360Wellness is an Ethereum-based mobile app that uses DEFIT token to reward and encourage people to live a healthy lifestyle.

The company is rewarding users for participating in various challenges and achieving specific goals.

Users are also rewarded for referring friends and family to use the platform to stay active and healthy.

Three birds with one stone: mind, body and wallet

Now, if you enter the metaverse of Genopets, Stern or 360Wellness, you will basically be playing, but at the same time it will be decisive what type of decisions you make. For example, if you get up to go for a walk, if you go to the gym, or if you decide to take the stairs instead of the elevator.

The more active you are, the more incentives you can earn, so surely not a day will go by without you deciding to move to the maximum in the physical world, while also training your mind in the virtual plane by putting together the best strategy to cultivate your spirit.

In essence, these games are not about being “good to play”, but “good at making healthy decisions.” And that’s a mechanism that has much broader appeal to the general market. Especially in a world where people often walk away from promises to exercise more or improve their fitness.

What better incentive than getting paid to stay active? With this, you would be achieving another purpose: to put more money in your savings. It is still too early to know how these projects will work, but it will surely be interesting to follow up and in a year to observe how the bodies of those who remained active while earning cryptocurrencies were profiled.