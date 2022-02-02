This is the luxurious house in Miami Beach that Alicia Machado bought for her mother

What is promised is debt and Alicia Machado has already fulfilled the commitment she had with her mother at the time she entered “La Casa de Los Famosos”.

In an interview for Al Rojo Vivo, the Venezuelan showed the spectacular apartment that she bought for her mother, located in a exclusive area of ​​miami beach.

Let us remember that since she entered the Telemundo reality show, Machado made it very clear what she was going to do with the $200,000 dollars that the program would award if she were crowned the winner. A house for her mother and for her, was one of the objectives for which she would fight to reach the final edition.

And so it was, Machado won the reality show and it was from the new apartment that he gave the interview to Rodner Figueroa, presenter of Al Rojo Vivo.

“We are living one of the things that you said in La Casa de Los Famosos, that with the money you were going to earn, you were going to buy your mother a property, and this is your mother’s”, Figueroa began by saying.

The actress assured that although her mother still does not know her new property, she feels very happy for this new achievement that her daughter has achieved.

“I feel blessed, she is very happy, but my mom is a big girl, my mom is a magical woman, my mom is something wonderful, I would not be who I am if it were not for her, so she is happy, soon he’s coming back, he still doesn’t know his house. Thanks to her I won that program too, if I hadn’t taken care of Dinora”, Machado said in the interview.

According to Rodner, this beautiful home is located in a very exclusive area of ​​Miami Beach and has a spectacular view of a lake and abundant vegetation.

For now, the apartment is unfurnished and therefore neither she nor her mother has moved in yet.

“I haven’t moved in yetAlicia clarified in a video she recorded for her followers and posted on her Instagram profile.

What else has he spent the money on?

In addition to buying the luxurious apartment, Alicia confessed in Al Rojo Vivo that she bought numerous pairs of shoes, as she considers herself a shoe fan.

“You said that with that money you were also going to buy many shoes”, Rodner told her, to which she replied: “Yes, I have bought many shoes”.