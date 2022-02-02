this is the sound chosen by the manufacturers in their acoustic warning for pedestrians

The absence of noise in electric cars is a problem for the safety of pedestrians, which is why the European Union has required since 2019 that all new electric and hybrid cars must make noise even at low speeds. This is known as the acoustic warning system (AVAS).

For years, many manufacturers have been implementing it in their new electric car models. Companies like Hyundai, Toyota, Mercedes or Tesla already have it in their cars for Europe and brands like BMW or Volkswagen even have teamed up with renowned songwriters to create this distinctive sound.

This is a compilation of the “voices” of the new electric cars. The sound chosen by each manufacturer to implement it in their vehicles so that pedestrians can alert their presence. An obligatory sound for when they circulate at less than 20 km/h and that the regulations specify that it must be between 56 and 75 decibels.

Jaguar

The amazing Jaguar I-Pace is a 100% electric SUV. And also one of the first electrical ones that opted for its own acoustic warning system. The British firm’s AVAS cannot be deactivated and has been developed over four years to “be audible and discreet, and not be heard inside the vehicle.”

The sound is emitted from a speaker located behind the front grille and increases in pitch and volume when you accelerate, with a ‘dummy’ V8-like sound. On the other hand, when going in reverse, it is accompanied by an additional tone.

As the company describes: “Initial attempts to create a sound inspired by spaceships from science fiction movies had to be abandoned after verifying that pedestrians reacted by looking at the sky instead of at the road when the vehicle approached” . As part of the tests, the sound of the I-PACE was tested by members of the British association Guide Dogs for the Blind (Guide Dogs for the visually impaired).

volkswagen

The German brand announced the sound that its electric cars will make like the ID.3. To produce it, they have relied on the composer Leslie Mandoki. “The sound of an electric vehicle defines its identity. The sound must be safe and pleasant. It can sound futuristic and must also impress with its unique character,” said Frank Welsch, Head of Volkswagen Passenger Cars.

The melody created by the German-Hungarian composer is very characteristic, with a artificial tone, quite robotic and somewhat futuristic. Perhaps appropriate for an electric car, but clearly different from the traditional sound that gasoline engines make. For its part, the ID.4 has its own AVAS. In this Youtube video we can listen to it.

Toyota

With the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2020, the Japanese firm premiered its acoustic warning system in its hybrid SUV. A sound that will serve to alert pedestrians of its presence, when traveling in electric mode at less than 20 km/h or in reverse.

As can be heard in Alejandro Pérez’s video (min 4:08), the sound is quite sharp and again far from what we are used to with traditional engines.

Toyota does not stay in its hybrid SUV, as it has also hinted at parallel projects such as Ajax with its The Hy Project. The objective is to take advantage of this artificial warning sound to favor the growth and absorption of nutrients by plants, something that they supposedly achieve, according to the company, by using certain bandwidths and frequency ranges.

Audi

With the Audi e-tron, the German firm offers us what they call the Audi-e sound. For their acoustic warning system they have counted on the conductor and acoustic expert Rudolf Halbmeir, a member of the Audi team who wanted to imprint the boot personality on this sound. The brand tells us that the Audi e-Tron has a sound system specially developed by Bang & Olufsen and has been tested to work in extreme conditions of temperature and rain.

Mercedes

Mercedes is another of the companies that has already introduced the AVAS system in its electric cars, although it explains that its vehicles sound slightly different for the European Union, Japan or China. From the Mercedes-Benz Technology Center (MTC) in the town of Sindelfingen, the team shows us how it has been developed an individual sound for each electric model. A strategy that differentiates them from other brands, which are trying to provide the same “voice” to all their models.

BMW

Another of the manufacturers that has opted to work together with a composer is BMW, who for their future electric vehicles have sought the experience of hans zimmer. Through its BMW Vision M Next, the plug-in hybrid prototype that ended up becoming the BMW iX, the company showcased the work of the German media composer.

To create the sound, Hans Zimmer worked together with Renzo Vitale, acoustic engineer and sound designer at the BMW Group. The goal has been “to recreate the feeling of wonder through sound”. How it sounds? “Acceleration becomes an experience during which the driver moves through a series of gradually morphing sound textures,” explains the composer. Such is the bet, that the manufacturer will create a BMW IconicSounds Electric brand where the sound of its future electrified vehicles will be offered.

hyundai

Hyundai with its Ioniq also has an AVAS system to alert pedestrians, a sound described as “like that of a spaceship” and that is activated while the car goes less than 25 km / h. The sound is also available on the US market, where it can be deactivated via a button.

nissan

Nissan was one of the first brands to bet on the acoustic warning device. In 2017, the Japanese manufacturer developed its technology ‘Singing’. In the demo video you can see how ‘Canto’ emits a sound like a futuristic war submarine. A kind of radar sound that varies its pitch and frequency depending on whether it is speeding up, slowing down or reversing.

As Nissan says, ‘Canto’ was developed to improve safety and when we hear it say “there goes an electric Nissan!”. A sound already implemented since 2018 in its electric models such as the Nissan Leaf.

Renault

From the French manufacturer they explain that both the Renault ZOE, Kangoo ZE and Master ZE introduce an artificial sound system that emulates the sound of traditional engine movement. In the case of the ZOE, an acoustic warning device has been included since its first version in 2013. Originally it could be disabled, but since last year it must be kept.

Tesla

Through some tweets from Elon Musk, Tesla announced that it would allow customize car soundmodifying the horn to be able, for example, to reproduce the sound of a goat, the blowing of the wind and even emit more complex sounds such as the “cotocloc” from the movie ‘The Knights of the square table and its crazy followers’, the classic Monty Python.

However, this option will be limited in Europe, since EU regulations require continuous sound, similar to that of a vehicle with an internal combustion engine and “indicative of the behavior of the vehicle”. In the RyanVision video you can hear the sound of the Tesla Model 3 Pedestrian Alertquite similar to that of an airplane landing or taking off.

porsche

With the Porsche Taycan, the largest sports car manufacturer is also introducing its own Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS). Porsche engineers have created this warning sound to “make it as emotional, sporty and powerful as possible within the framework of the regulations”. A sound that fades from 50 km/h to “mingle harmoniously” with the Electric Sport Sound (ESS), the sound made by the electric motor at high speed.

Additionally, the Porsche Taycan offers the option of paying $500 for the engine sound to be an MP3 file of our choice.

Ford

The American manufacturer wants to land in electric cars with its new Mustang Mach-E. And in addition to its 600 kilometers of autonomy or fast charging, it has also added a false engine sound, similar to that of a V8. Although, this sound is not specifically an AVAS, as it is intended for the general driving experience and not to alert pedestrians.

Where we do find the acoustic warning system in Ford is in the Ford Explore and Escape 2020. They incorporate the ‘O-29’ sound, a melody identifiable by pedestrians and that changes frequency depending on speed. While in the US this sound is not mandatory, Ford has taken advantage of European regulations to introduce its own AVAS and thus take advantage of the commercial pull of this technology.

