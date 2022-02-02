This is what Georgina Rodríguez looked like when she worked at Gucci and still did not know Cristiano Ronaldo – Diario La Página

The name of Georgina Rodríguez has become a trend in recent days and it is that through Netflix a series of episodes were released that talk about the life of the model, socialite and partner of soccer idol Cristiano Ronaldo. In the so-called “docureality” the life of a woman who went from being a waitress and clerk in clothing stores such as Massimo Dutti and Gucci is addressed, precisely the latter where she had her first approach with the soccer player.

Georgina Rodríguez was born in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina on January 27, 1994, but grew up in Jaca, a Spanish province. Her father was Argentine, hers is a Spanish mother, in the Netflix production both characters only appear in photographs.

Throughout “I am Georgina” and its six chapters, the life of the woman who came to occupy a place in the fashion industry and the spotlight is addressed, not only for being the wife of the soccer star, but for the charisma and his seduction before the big brands.

Georgina and Gucci

One of the most followed and commented passages on the life of Cristiano and Georgina, who recently confirmed that they will complete a family with six children, as they await the arrival of twins; It is the one that has to do with how they met in Madrid, Spain, while he was the biggest player in Real Madrid and she was a worker in the store of the prestigious luxury brand Gucci.

In the docureality both characters detail how the crush occurred, Georgina confirmed that she had to have left the store that Thursday at five in the afternoon, however, one of her colleagues who was on vacation asked her the favor of attend to one of his clients who was going to pick up some coats; It was so, thanks to a favor, the 28-year-old Spaniard and future mother of three of the idol’s six children, she was present at the arrival of the Portuguese National Team’s scorer and managed to steal the show.

Both agreed that the click was immediate and from that first moment, a few more outings were enough to consolidate a relationship that would begin in 2016 and that has not ended in a wedding so far, a situation that neither of them rules out.

Among what is most striking about this story is how Rodríguez looked at that time to attract the attention of CR7, who was known for having had relationships with the most spectacular models and actresses in the entertainment industry, since Well on the net the photographs of the young Georgina circulate.