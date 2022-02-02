This OnePlus animal is on the loose and at a discount

The OnePlus 10 Pro can now be purchased at a lower price than the official one.

If you like to always have the best mobile on the market at all times, this OnePlus 10 Pro has not yet been presented in Europe and you can already buy discount. This OnePlus 10 Pro it can be yours for less than 800 euroswhen its price in Europe will surely reach 999 euros like its previous version, the OnePlus 9 Pro.

This OnePlus is the top you’ll find on the market today, there’s no doubt about it. There is no better and more complete terminal that is in the Android catalog, whatever you wear. Because of its processor, its screen, its autonomy and its professional camerasmany will follow his example in this new generation of smartphones, but Few will come close. It is undoubtedly one of the best current high-end mobiles. They say that it could reach Europe with some changes, so it is better to get it now in its first and best version.

Buy the OnePlus 10 Pro for 797 euros

one plus has improved a lot since its inception, although since its merger with Oppo they have evolved favorably in certain aspects. One of them is your 6.7″ AMOLED display with WQHD + resolution (3,216 x 1,440 px), with 120 Hz refresh rate, maximum brightness of 1,300 nits, contrast of 5,000,000 to 1, fingerprint sensor under the screen, panel of 10-bit and HDR10+. In the body of him rides two speakers stereo powered by Hasselblad, its new partner.

If we take a look inside, we will see its new processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1a 4nm octa-core, with a clock frequency of up to 3 GHz. It is accompanied by its graphics chip Adreno 730 and 8 GB of RAM LPDDR5. With this, it manages to reach more than a million points in the Antutu performance test that we know so much.

Its main chamber is encompassed 3 sensors: 48 MP standard signed by Sony, 150º wide angle 50 MP signed by Samsung and an 8 MP telephoto lens from Omnivision. This allows you to record 4K videos at 120fps and get a 3.4X optical zoom. Its selfie camera goes up to 32 MP with great definition in calls and self photos.

This OnePlus 10 Pro is totally connected, thanks to mobile technology 5G, NFC, WiFi 6, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2 and Dual SIM. Its autonomy is outstanding due to its huge 5,000 mAh battery, with fast charging at 80W, wireless at 50W and reverse. It comes with Android 12 in its guts and with Oxygen OS 12 with base ColorOS 12 code.

