This Xiaomi mini portable projector is 120 inches and a groundbreaking price

Changing the television for a projector has become more common than imagined and the market for these devices is quite large in Spain, with models that allow you to have up to 130 inches in your living room. One of the manufacturers that bets the most on this type of device is Xiaomi, which has a portable mini projector at a groundbreaking price.

The Chinese company, which also has another portable and powerful model in its catalogue, has in the Wanbo T2 MAX a mini projector with a FUll HD 1080p resolution and a screen size ranging from 40 to 120 inches to set up the cinema at home or anywhere. However, one of its main characteristics is the price, since It can be found for 164.41 euros on AliExpress.

The Xiaomi Wanbo T2 MAX has a compact white and minimalist design, with measures of 110 millimeters long, 150 wide and 140 high; in addition to a weight of only 900 grams. Features that make it easy to place in any corner of the living room and easy to transport.

Up to 120 inches

The Xiaomi Wanbo T2 MAX lamp has dust protection and the projector has a series of front and rear grilles that serve to better dissipate heat. Regarding the operating system, this device works with Android 6.0 that allows download apps from platforms like Netflix or YouTube through the Google Play Store; and it has 16 GB of internal memory and 1 GB of RAM.

The projector allows an image of up to 120 inches.

Xiaomi omicron

The device uses modern light processing technology to achieve a Full HD 1080p image, and features 150 ANSI lumens and a lens with a focal length of 1.35:1. To project a 120-inch screen, it will be necessary for the projector to be at a distance of three meters and to better see the content, it is recommended that the room be completely dark.

The Xiaomi Wanbo T2M also has trapezoidal correction that adapts the image to the surface on which it is projected, it is compatible with WiFi and Bluetooth and includes two 3W speakers each. Regarding the lifespan of the LED lamp, the company ensures that it lasts up to 20,000 hours of playback.

With Jack of headphones

Xiaomi’s mini projector is well served in terms of connectivity, since it is equipped with an HDMI port to connect a console or a laptop, for example, and a USB port. It also includes a Jack 3.5 millimeter audio to connect wired speakers or headphones.

The Xiaomi Wanbo T2 MAX becomes an economic alternative for those who are looking for a compact projector to have at homealthough much more powerful and expensive models can always be found on the market.

