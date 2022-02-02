Tigres and Angel City sign historic transfer for Stefany Ferrer

Midtime Editorial

tigers female unveiled, through a statement, which closed a historic transfer with Angel City FC for the soccer player Stefany Ferrer. On the one hand it became first transfer no way coming from of the Liga MX Femenil to the National Womens Soccer League; on the other that it is for the first time in women’s soccer, the payment method was through cryptocurrencies.

Historical transaction between Tigres Femenil and Angel City FC by Stefany Ferrer. — Women’s Tigers ???? (@TigresFemenil) February 1, 2022

The Amazons ensured that the have Bitsoas one of its sponsors, was vital for the situation to turn out well; further they thanked the disposition of National Women’s Soccer League team.

The current runners-up of Mexican soccer took advantage the notice to thank the player’s commitment born in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

“We thank Stefany for his commitment and professionalism shown with the team throughout these six months in which he was with us, time in which managed to connect with the fans de Tigres Femenil”, Tigres’ farewell to Ferrer.

For its part, Stefany Ferrer assured that will lead to the box Monterrey in the heart and thanked them all the moments you shared together.

“I loved this experience with tigers, I carry his fans in my heart, today iAnd it’s time to leave for Los Angeles with great emotion and live an experience where I will continue my path as a professional player, ”said the now NWSL soccer player.

Ferrer was the first international player to sign in the Liga MX Femenil. He played 10 games, 224 minutes and scored a goal, against Cruz Azul in the Quarterfinals at Apertura 2021.

