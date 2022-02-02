Today, former member in mourning, “You already wanted to go to rest” | Instagram

Difficult moments that one of the most beloved former members of the Hoy Program is going through, it is nothing more and nothing less than the psychologist and former partner of Raúl Araiza Herrera, María Amelia Aguilar.

The beloved mental health specialist who was part of some sections of the program today He shared on his social networks that he is in mourning, because unfortunately, his grandmother has passed away at the glorious 100 years of age.

María Amelia Aguilar shared a beautiful message for her beloved “Pita” on her Instagram account, describing her as the best grandmother in the world and confessing how much she will miss her at all times.

You already wanted to go to rest!��������❤️ Thanks to the best grandmother in the world… an example of love, prudence, respect, woman! I love you my cute Pita ❤️❤️❤️RIP #tevoyaextranarmucho, shared the former member of Hoy.

The beautiful and melancholic message was accompanied by two photographs of the former driver Raúl Araiza with his grandmother, one of them recent and the other dating from a few years ago, she really was very pretty.

María Amelia Aguilar had already shown her love and admiration for her grandmother on other occasions on her social networks, especially last year, because in 2021 it was the year that “Pita” reached her 100th birthday and was pampered by his family for this reason.

A true privilege and gift of life to be able to have my grandmother for 100 years. That besides being pretty, she has the best attitude and love of life, the psychologist wrote at the time.

The mental health professional gained great popularity thanks to her participation in the today programwhere the public gained enormous confidence with her to talk about important day-to-day issues.

The fame of María Amelia Aguilar became greater when it was revealed that she had begun a relationship with the handsome driver Raúl Araiza Herrera, who was presumed to the four winds on social networks.

Later it became known that unfortunately, said relationship had come to an end, indicating Araiza as the cause of this the large amount of work and little time he had to dedicate to his partner.

Despite these arguments, rumors began to spread that the actor from La Desalmada had a new love, an actress, who began to be seen on the forums of the Hoy Program, where he began to visit the celebrity regularly.