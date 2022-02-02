Tom Brady talks about his retirement reports: I’m still in that process

Ahead of the AFC and NFC championship games, the NFL was shaken to its core by the news of Tom Brady’s presumed retirement. After the reports of the goodbye came to light, Don Yee, the QB’s representative, denied the rumors; even if Brady kept quiet…until now.

In an interview for the “Let’s Go” podcast, Brady indicated that he has not yet made a decision regarding retirement. and reiterated that he is still in the internal evaluation that he will carry out with his family before announcing his future.

“I’m still in that process that I told you I would go through,” he developed. “Sometimes it takes time to assess how you feel, what you want to do, and I think when the time is right, I’ll make the decision.”

Despite the fact that important sources such as ESPN’s Adam Schefter or NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport gave Brady’s goodbye as a fact, the 44-year-old passer was sympathetic to the leak and reiterated that his fate is still up in the air.

“We are in an era of so much information and people want to be in front of the news always”he explained. “I understand that. I understand the environment that we grew up in. For me, this would be a day-to-day thing.”

Everything remains the same

One of the theories that emerged after the report was that Brady chose to return to the NFL in retaliation for bringing his retirement forward. the passer explained that his motivation to stay in the league is his hunger for victory and the interests of the clubs for which he has played.

“I think my motivation for playing is to win, to be successful and there is motivation in more places than people can say or think, but mainly internal things, wishing the best for my teammates, my coaches and the teams,” he said. . “That’s been my motivation for a long time.”