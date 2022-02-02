Trade Republic Seeks 250 Engineering Professionals to Work from Anywhere in the World | companies

Fintech Trade Republic, which has a banking license, is soon to open a technology center in Stockholm and is already making significant investments in its technology with the immediate hiring of 250 new engineering positions. All positions will be available to be filled fully remotely to allow “top talent to join Trade Republic in its mission.”

The technology company has lowered costs and barriers to entry to allow access to capital markets to everyone. As the largest savings platform in Europe, its goal is to build the bank of the future.

Trade Republic is looking for 250 engineering professionals for all departments such as Frontend, Backend, Core Infrastructure or Data, with different levels of experience.

In 2021, he has already expanded his team with high-level executives from Klarna, Netflix or Stripe to build the financial technology company that aims to be a leader in Europe.

The German company is investing in its technology by opening a dedicated center in Stockholm. “Stockholm is one of Europe’s leading tech hubs and attracts the best talent. Our VP of Engineering Jan Plasberg will lead operations and work with the team on new products and infrastructure,” says Christian Hecker, co-founder of Trade Republic.

Trade Republic operates in six countries across Europe, including Spain, where it was launched last October with high acceptance. To attract the world’s most capable engineering minds, Trade Republic is opening all tech jobs as fully remote. In fact, many high-level engineering positions are already working remotely, which shows the way forward, the fintech says in a statement.

“From writing the first lines of code in 2015 to managing hundreds of world-class engineers today, Trade Republic has always been ahead of the curve,” said Thomas Pischke, co-founder and CTO of Trade Republic.

“We are proud to have built the entire technology platform in-house without any outside vendors. This is a great proof of the quality of our technology and our team. I continue to code regularly myself and work closely with the engineering team. By now, we’ve assembled a talented and highly motivated leadership team with experience at the world’s best technology companies. At Trade Republic we will do whatever it takes for each resource to achieve the best of their career here” he adds.

Trade Republic has received close to 1,000 million dollars from renowned technology investors such as Sequoia, Founders Fund, Accel, TCV or Creandum. These investors have backed some of the world’s most iconic technology companies, and their network and guidance help Trade Republic redefine fintech banking.

In addition to reinforcing its technology team, Trade Republic announces the appointment of Andreas Torner and Gernot Mittendorfer as new CEOs. They will support the founding team of Christian Hecker, Thomas Pischke and Marco Cancellieri to try to “democratize access to savings and investment”, they explain.

As planned, these two financial experts with many years of industry experience replace their predecessors in this role, Andreas Willius and Karsten Müller.

“In 2015 we started Trade Republic with the desire to build a bank from scratch. We spent more than four years before launching to build a new banking technology platform that redefines the efficiency and quality of investments”, declares Christian Hecker. “Our dedication to creating the best technology is at the core of our DNA. Today, Trade Republic is marking the next chapter in this journey by investing heavily in its technology platform and team. Everyone who joins us will help us transform banking forever,” he adds.