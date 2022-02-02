Umtiti was key in the Barça-Arsenal negotiation for Auba…

The arrival of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang at FC Barcelona is very advanced, but for a few days it was in considerable danger. In fact, the operation between Barça and Arsenal began to work weeks ago when both clubs had practically closed the transfer of Samuel Umtiti to the ‘Gunner’ club. A loan that stopped the center-back’s injury on January 17 and that would have facilitated the arrival of the Gabonese earlier in an exchange that would have settled a large part of the market for all parties involved.

During the following days, the negotiation was frozen and Barça considered it necessary to look for other alternatives because the salary of the then Arsenal players was currently unaffordable economic criticism of the Catalan entity. Álvaro Morata sounded strong, and work was done on his arrival, but Atlético de Madrid closed in on the end.

The doors of the winter market were already closing, Adama Traoré arrived and they hoped to place Ousmane Dembélé, who will not leave the Barça club. Barça began to work on all the possible options and Aubameyang option was reactivated because Arsenal wanted him out and the player was excited about the idea of ​​playing at the Camp Nou, something he always showed.

So much so that during the time he remains at Barcelona, ​​the Gabonese he was fully prepared to lower his salary considerably to be able to fit into the salary limit that conditioned the club so much, which has not yet made the signing of the former Dortmund official although his hiring is already more than assured, since he even completed training with the first team this Tuesday.

‘Big Sam’ could come to London

In addition, It is not yet ruled out that Samuel Umtiti will leave on loan to Arsenal In the not too distant future. It is a viable option for both entities. The London club was interested and the operation was feasible and despite his injury, he could end up having the operation in June. However, at the moment everything is far from being defined and many things could happen.