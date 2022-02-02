Urgenciologists ask Chivite for measures in the face of “the serious health crisis”

The Spanish Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine of Navarra (SEMES Navarra), on behalf of the urgency and emergency services of the Autonomous Community, He has asked the president of the provincial government, María Chivite, to take measures in the face of “the serious health crisis”.

In a statement, SEMES Navarra has indicated that “The pandemic has exposed the shortcomings of the National Health Systemd which is currently mired in a deep crisis, with a shortage of health professionals at the base of the system”. “The emergency and emergency services of the CCAA suffer a patient oversaturation and they are exhausted, as they have been warning for weeks,” he added.

The president of SEMES Navarra, Iñaki Santiago, has indicated that “we have never complained about it, not even at the worst moment of the pandemic, because our vocation is to save lives and that is what has allowed us to endure all this time, going far beyond our strength”.

However, they have affirmed from the Society, emergency and emergency professionals feel “discouraged” and They urge the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to solve “the growing problem of human resources”. In Santiago’s words, “this is not a health or social problem, it is a political problem, due to lack of proper management, and it must be resolved by the Government.”

He has stated that the approval of the Emergency and Emergency Medicine specialty is basic to “avoid an irreversible problem”: “If it continues like this, in the coming years there will be no emergency room doctors to cover the demanded coverage. Let us remember that Spain is a country with an aging population and a low birth rate,” he said, to emphasize that “the generational change It is essential to be able to continue offering quality and committed healthcare to patients, and right now, we assure you that there is no such replacement”.

Intercede in the Interterritorial Council

Regarding this issue, the expert has mentioned medical students who want to be specialists in emergency medicine and emergencies and “are forced to leave our country.” “The Government of Sánchez is promoting the flight of talent”, has pointed out.

By last, Navarrese emergency physicians ask the President of the Provincial Government, María Chivite, to “intercede for us at the next meeting of the Interterritorial Council”. “We need to put on the table the problems that this situation generates and that President Sánchez take immediate and urgent measures. If the specialty of emergency and emergency medicine had been approved years ago, today there would be no shortage of doctors and patients would not be suffering the consequences of this situation. We demand the creation of the Emergency Specialty as part of the solution to the serious problem of human resources in our health system”, he stated.