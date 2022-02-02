Urgenciologists ask Chivite to support the medicine specialty of…

The Spanish Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine of Navarra (SEMES Navarra), on behalf of the emergency and emergency services of the Autonomous Community, points out that the pandemic has highlighted the shortcomings of the National Health System, which is currently submerged in a deep crisis, with a shortage of health professionals at the base of the system.

In this sense, from SEMES Navarra they comment that, currently, the emergency and emergency services of the CCAA suffer from an oversaturation of patients and are exhausted, as they have been warning for weeks. Your presidentDr. Iñaki Santiago, comments in this regard that: “We have never complained about it, not even in the worst moment of the pandemic, because our vocation is to save lives and that is what has allowed us to endure all this time, going far beyond our strength.

However, the current situation goes beyond all this since, according to the Society, emergency and emergency professionals feel discouraged and urge the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to solve the growing problem of human resources. In the words of Dr. Santiago, “this is not a health or social problem, it is a political problem, due to lack of proper management; and it must be resolved by the Government”. And he goes on to say that the approval of the Emergency and Emergency Medicine specialty is essential to avoid a problem. irreversible: “If it continues like this, in the coming years there will not be emergency and emergency doctors to cover the demanded coverage. Let us remember that Spain is a country with an aging population and a low birth rate”, and stresses that generational change is essential to be able to continue offering quality and committed healthcare to patients, “And right now, we assure you that there is no such replacement.” Regarding this topic, the expert mentions medical students who want to be specialists in emergency and emergency medicine, “They are forced to leave our country. The Sánchez government is promoting the brain drain.”

Lastly, the Navarrese emergency physicians ask the regional president, María Chivite, to “Intercede for us at the next meeting of the Interterritorial Council. We need to put on the table the problems that this situation generates and for President Sánchez to take immediate and urgent measures. If the specialty of emergency medicine had been approved years ago, today there would be no shortage of doctors and patients would not be suffering the consequences of this situation. We demand the creation of the Emergency Specialty as part of the solution to the serious problem of human resources in our Health System”.

