$!US Soccer safety manual suggests canceling games due to freezing temperatures as forecast for the United States vs. Honduras

2022-02-01

The selection of Honduras will play the coldest game in its history against the United States in the town of Saint Paul, c.US state capital of Minnesotaunder a temperature of -24 degrees centigrade, but with a wind chill -29 and winds that will be around 22 kilometers per hour, which makes the practice of any sport even more complicated. And although there are reports of colder soccer games than this Wednesday, like the one played by Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers, in 2018 at -26a US Soccer safety manual published in 2015 suggests that soccer matches at this level of extreme cold are best “cancelled.”

According to a table published by the Football Federation of this country when there is a temperature of -11 degrees Fahrenheit (-24) brings the game into a “alert level black” and in this case recommends the cancellation and rescheduling indoors because of the threat of frostbite and other illnesses that could trigger a situation”mortal”. According to this same safety manual, soccer players who are exposed to this extreme weather run the risk of facing “freezing” and adds that “this can cause numbness, tingling or burning in the affected area. The skin may also lose its natural color, turning pale or bluish. Freezing can permanently damage body tissue, leading to loss of a limb in severe cases.” This manual also talks about “hypothermia” that can have a deadly effect for anyone who is exposed to a temperature below 35 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition, in the security book itself, it mentions the city of Minnesota, “The effects of cold weather can affect health and safety during practices and games. The definition of “cold stress” varies in the United States, depending on how accustomed people are to cold weather. a player of Minnesota will have a very different cold threshold than a Florida player, making references to two extreme points of the country. THE ALLIANZ FIELD HAS HEATING IN THE FIELD the modern stadium Allianz Field, with capacity for 19,000 fans, it is conditioned to have heating on the playing field that can reach 55 degrees Fahrenheit (12 centigrade) but this only prevents the field from freezing, it does not help the footballers to keep warm. Despite the extreme conditions in which this match will be played, a US Soccer spokesman reported that there are no plans for this qualifying match to undergo a change of day.

Will Trapp, a soccer players minnesota united and also of the United States national team, said he has never played a game as extreme as the one that is coming up. “There is nothing worse than playing on a frozen pitch,” he said, commenting that despite being in Minnesotahas never faced a meeting like the one on Wednesday. “IT IS NOT HEALTHY”, SAYS SECRETARY OF FENAFUTH Although they know in advance that rescheduling a game in Concacaf for transmission rights is complicated, the secretary of the Fenafuth, Jose Ernesto Mejia, He has said that this decision “depends on the commissioner” and in advance they know that “it is not healthy” to dispute this type of clash. On the part of the Federation they were unaware of the safety manual for soccer games in this North American country, but it assures that “they will review the safety regulations” as well as the regulations of the Qatar World Cup. WHAT THE SAFETY MANUAL SAYS REGARDING EXTREME TEMPERATURES COLD WEATHER GUIDELINES STEP ONE: DETERMINE THE WIND CHILL TEMPERATURE The effects of cold weather can affect health and safety during practices and games. The definition of “cold stress” varies in the United States, depending on how accustomed people are to cold weather. A player from Minnesota will have a very different cold threshold than a player from Florida.

STEP TWO: FIND YOUR ALERT LEVEL Use this chart to determine the alert level for your location based on wind temperature.