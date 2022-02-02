US Technician Issues Warning to Honduras

The United States National Team will seek to return to the path of victory in the octagonal when this Wednesday he receives an already eliminated Honduras for matchday 11 of the qualifying rounds of Concacaf.

The Stars and Stripes team arrives with the urgency to win since on Sunday lost 2-0 to Canada so against the Bicolor they will seek to smile again.

Gregg BerhalterDT of the United States, has spoken about what the commitment will be against the catracha squad and warned that they will go with everything.

“Our goal is to close this window with a win over Honduras. Then we will see what we need in the end of the tie, the game against Minnesota remains as planned until now “said the technical director.

The weather forecast indicates that the match between USA and Honduras will be played with temperatures around 24 degrees below zero (-24 C), being a climate of (minus) -12 degrees Fahrenheit.

The clash to be held this February 2 will be starting at 6:30 pm, Honduran time.

After 10 games played, the American team is second in the standings with 18 points and if they win, they will take a huge step towards qualifying for the Qatar World Cup.

The Honduran team, for its part, no longer has options or even aspire to the playoff since it barely has 3 units and therefore is at the bottom of the standings.