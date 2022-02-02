Victoria Ruffo publishes a message after statements by Eugenio Derbez

last weekend, Eugenio Derbez finally broke the silence around the alleged “fake wedding” which he celebrated with Victoria Ruffo when both actors were a couple and were waiting for the arrival of their son, also an actor José Eduardo Derbez.

In an interview for the Yordi Rosado program on YouTube, today’s film director told the true story of the wedding-themed party, which, with the help of the actress’s family and actor friends, was able to surprise his then-partner to give him a wedding ring.

And it is that, according to Eugenio, the idea of ​​wearing wedding rings was Victoria’s, who would pose as a married woman so that the Televisa executives would not question her pregnancy.

With no intention of judging, blaming or pointing fingers at anyone, Eugenio Derbez decided to tell the truth because there were already many carrying the controversy that even hurt him too much because it caused his estrangement from José Eduardo.

A few hours ago and with all her followers, Victoria Ruffo published a messagewhich some fans say could be his response after his ex-partner’s statements: “When a person disappoints you, no matter how much you forgive them, they will never be the same again…”can be read on the actress’s official Instagram account.