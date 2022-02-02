VIDEO: A coach tries to strangle the referee of a youth basketball game

Another referee intervened in the middle of the violent scene and hit the technician hard on the head, causing his glasses to fall to the ground.

A coach attacked the referee of a youth basketball game and tried to strangle him, as can be seen in a viral video published this Sunday on social networks.



The recording shows how both men face each other when, suddenly, the coach places both hands around his neck, and the referee responds in the same way, while the young athletes and the spectators do not believe what they see. eyes.

“Totally unacceptable”

The images show how several people try to separate them, although without success. Also, in them it is seen that another referee comes running and hits the coach hard on the head, which causes his glasses to fall to the ground.

It is not clear what triggered the disagreement between both parties. It is also not known where and when it happened, although it is likely that it was in a US school pavilion, since according to the Fadeaway World portal, the user who uploaded the video on Twitter —called EGB Hoops— resides in the North American country. and he was the one who recorded the events.

“Totally unacceptable,” one netizen commented. “The other day I witnessed a grown man confronting children in the stands. They should have asked him to leave immediately before this kind of thing happened. Let the children enjoy their time,” he added.

Another person wrote that “it’s a shame that adults focus more on them than on young people.” “What example are we giving these children with this type of behavior? As adults we must lead by example, not make the situation worse. Just sad…” another user pointed out.

It is not the first time that an assault against a referee has occurred in a basketball game. In October 2020 a player named Pablo Faluotico gave him a severe beating to a referee during a veterans match played in Montevideo (Uruguay) after a foul was called on him in attack.

In March of last year, a basketball player named Omar Payne elbowed an opponent twice while they were fighting for a rebound under the rim during a US National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Championship tournament. This caused him a concussion and a fracture in his face.

