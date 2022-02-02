Violent fight broke out at a Golden Corral restaurant

Facebook Golden Corral fight video scenes

A fight broke out at the Golden Corral buffet restaurant in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, which was captured on video that has gone viral. You can watch the video later in this article.

The video shows a massive fight in which patrons were seen knocking over chairs and overturning tables.

This is what you need to know:

A former employee says the fight started over a steak

A woman named Kayla Ruggiero shared the video on Facebook, writing: “Golden Corral Buffet and Grill 1465 Street Road Bensalem.” The original video is over 3 minutes long. You can see it here. The video has been shared thousands of times. Please note that it contains graphical language. The video was shared on January 30, 2022.

According to CBS Philadelphia, police are still figuring out what happened, but a former employee told the TV station that a customer got upset “when the buffet ran out of steak.”

“I’ve never seen anything like this at Golden Corral before,” former employee Dylan Becker told the television station.

“From what I heard, it was about a steak, apparently someone got in line,” Becker said.

“There was a steak shortage and two parties were involved and one family cut in front of another family, they were taking their time and they ran out of steak and a heated exchange ensued at the tables,” Becker’s friend Gaven Lauletta told CBS. Philadelphia.

ABC6 reported a similar reason. Alexis Ríos told that television station that another customer was upset that Ríos was given his steak first even though he was behind the person in line.

“(The cook is) trying to understand what you want and give you what you want,” he told the television station. “I had a rare steak, which is much quicker to cook than a well-done steak. That’s why I bought my steak first.”

Golden Corral said no serious injuries were reported.

In a statement to ABC6, Golden Corral said:

We notified local authorities and they are investigating the incident. Fortunately, no serious injuries have been reported. The safety of our guests and our co-workers is our top priority.

Ríos told the television station that he believed people could not hear each other because they were wearing masks, which made the situation worse.

“With Covid right now, masks and everything, sometimes nobody can hear anybody,” he said, adding: “I grab a chair to defend myself and then sooner or later that was it. Punches were thrown. Chairs were thrown. He said he was bruised and his brother had a black eye, the television station reported.

Bensalem is a township in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, which is located near Philadelphia.

The Bucks County Courier Times reported that more than 40 people were involved in the fight. The dining room was damaged as a result of the fight, the newspaper reported. He added that employees tried in vain to stop the melee. That newspaper reported that an argument between customers sparked the brawl.

Police are still investigating what happened, the Courier Times reported, adding that the fight started at 4:30 p.m.

