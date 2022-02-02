Visit to the new cyclotron of the Center for Nuclear Medicine in Southern Patagonia

Within the framework of an institutional visit to the province of Santa Cruz, the president of the National Atomic Energy Commission (CNEA), Adriana Serquis, and the Manager of Nuclear Medicine, Gustavo Santa Cruz, toured the facilities of the Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy of Southern Patagonia (CEMNPA), accompanied by the Governor of the province of Santa Cruz, Alicia Kirchner, the Secretary of Energy of the Nation, Darío Martínez, and the chief of staff of the Undersecretary of Electric Power, Ignacio Pallia .

During the visit, they were able to observe the progress in the installation of a cyclotron, a particle accelerator that will allow the generation of radiopharmaceuticals to supply the Nuclear Medicine Center located in the city of Río Gallegos, Santa Cruz.

With the installation of this equipment – which began a few days ago – it will be possible to produce the radioactive material necessary to carry out diagnostic studies that is currently purchased in other parts of the country, mainly in Buenos Aires, thus avoiding delays and waiting lists for patients who need perform various practices.

In this sense, the president of Santa Cruz said: “This fundamentally helps people not have to move to other provinces as was the case before and that everything ended in Buenos Aires, since it can be developed here.” Likewise, she stressed that “the fundamental thing about all this has to do with the articulated work between the foundation and a State present with the government at its side.”

For her part, Adriana Serquis assured that “it is a great joy to see the advances in this Nuclear Medicine Center and the number of patients that are being treated since the start of its operation in 2018, and the possibility that this new cyclotron will give a little more independence with respect to the provision of radiopharmaceuticals, both for the Center and for the region. It is a very important technological milestone, which is accompanied by the support of the municipality, which is going to make the asphalt, and the provincial government, which intends to increase research and development activities in nuclear medicine”.

Darío Martínez stressed that this joint work between the Ministry of Energy, the CNEA and the province of Santa Cruz federalizes access to public health and that “work will continue to be replicated throughout the country.”

In addition to the location and commissioning of the cyclotron, the project involves the training of professionals who will operate this equipment. Likewise, once it is operational, it will offer the possibility of carrying out research and teaching tasks.

About CEMNPA

The Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy of Southern Patagonia is located in the city of Río Gallegos and is the first establishment in the region that has first-class medical technology.

Its objective is to facilitate community access to diagnosis, therapy, assistance, research and teaching services through the use of highly complex nuclear technologies applied to health and related activities aimed at increasing the well-being of the population.

The Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy of the Austral Patagonia currently provides diagnosis and treatment services for oncological, cardiac and endocrine pathologies, among others. In addition, it currently has two highly complex hybrid equipment: a positron emission tomography scanner and a gamma camera.