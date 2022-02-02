Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Wednesday, February 2

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Your friends now play an important role in your daily life. It is time to take action on certain problems in your life, even if it is somewhat difficult for you to do so. Consult with others, but in the end do what satisfies you and makes you happy, even if some don’t like it. Lucky numbers: 27, 16, 9.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Your work and your efforts will leave benefits for many if you get up to date and launch yourself to the conquest of your dreams. Do not fear anything, but take care and proceed with caution. The good that comes into your life is doubled and this means that you will get involved in great projects. Lucky numbers: 27, 47, 31.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Some tense situations arise in your home. There could be comfort with some authority figure, so patience will be your best ally to keep the peace. Sharing some kind of creative activity in a group will help you to bond more as a family. Lucky numbers: 6, 13, 50.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Unleash your many talents. Your health is good in general, but do not lose control of what you have achieved so far and continue to take care of yourself. Share what you have learned. Your efforts and hard work will begin to pay off and reward you for your work. Lucky numbers: 7, 26, 4.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Don’t get into trouble, don’t give advice that you haven’t been asked for. You will be very capricious and very difficult to convince. You will have to make a great effort to be able to live in peace with others, so you must learn when you have to give in, and when you have to demand. Lucky numbers: 20, 16, 7.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Overcome obstinacy, stubbornness and pessimism. Keep educating yourself, cultivating yourself and improving yourself both professionally and personally. Put your social skills into action to improve your relationships. Put aside the need to control and flow with life. Lucky numbers: 39, 8, 10.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Everything that seemed like a storm is now breezes that don’t bother you as they pass by. You have a clear vision of where your efforts are going. You have learned your lesson and have graduated with outstanding grades. After a lot of work and worries, your time for rest and fun has arrived. Lucky numbers: 4, 8, 10.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Your personal magnetism increases and you will be very popular. The romantic sprouts in you and you will be able to conquer the heart of whoever interests you. Do not risk speculating in business or what has to do with money. Don’t lend or borrow. Take care of your savings. Lucky numbers: 40, 15, 7.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

You will very easily escape from reality and you will not be able to concentrate for a long time on what you are doing. Your intuition is sharpened and many times you can be correct in everything you feel is going to happen. It is necessary to pay more attention to your home. Lucky numbers: 24, 5, 12.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

You will now be decorating and making improvements to your house. Be very careful not to spend too much. You find your emotional stability and happiness in your home, in your family, so if it is in chaos, you will not be calm. It is necessary to establish peace and harmony. Lucky numbers: 34, 15, 2.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

The delays and problems that you have now will not keep you awake at night, so you will enjoy the benefits that you receive from your decisions. Things related to abroad and education are exalted. It’s the perfect time to plan your vacation and expand your mind like never before. Lucky numbers: 35, 46, 1.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Excellent period to put emphasis on your image, improve your diet and make positive changes in your life. The practice of some sport or exercise routine will do wonders for your physical and mental health. Catch up on your obligations, do not accumulate what can cause you tension. Lucky numbers: 18, 11, 32.