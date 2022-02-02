Waymo and Cruise already operate without drivers

The war for autonomous taxi service flares up in San Francisco. The Californian city has become the center of development of this new means of transport after years of testing. Cruise is the latest company to offer this service, but it is not the only one.





But gaining a dominant position in the market is not just about getting there before the competition. Waymo has denounced the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in relation to the publication of data related to the accidents of these autonomous cars.

an obstacle course

Self-driving taxi rides are nothing new. Trials have been carried out for a long time in different American cities (especially in California and Arizona), China or Russia. But little by little, San Francisco has positioned itself as the largest laboratory of autonomous cars in the world. Currently, up to 60 companies are conducting their own tests.

In these experiments, the institutions responsible for traffic establish different sections of operability before opening these autonomous taxis to the general public. First of all, the companies have to carry out their tests with a driver behind the wheel, who only takes control in emergency situations. Later, the Department of Motor Vehicles gives the green light to operate with passengers inside, also with a driver, who are usually workers of the company itself. Confirmed their good work, trips without a driver begin but with passengers inside and, finally, the transport of any person is allowed.

This last level does not allow payment for the service at first. The company must make free trips as part of its pilot project and, finally, that is when payments are allowed. To enjoy this service, it is the users who have to register on a platform owned by each company and accept that they are part of an experimental project. It is in this phase that Waymo and, more recently, Cruise find themselves.

Security at the center of the debate

The autonomous taxi generates great interest in the United States. The use of vehicles that dispense with drivers is viewed favorably by investors, since in practice it is the cheapest way of transporting people and goods. In fact, the fact that Cruise has reached the last stage prior to its commercialization has unlocked an investment of 1.35 billion dollars from Softbank, as part of a deal reached in 2018.

However, the safety of these vehicles continues to focus the debate. In 2018, Uber focused all eyes when one of its vehicles was the protagonist in the first fatal run over of an autonomous vehicle. The company even had to temporarily suspend its trials until it clarified what happened, although in 2020 they resumed their tests.

Waymo, however, claims that its vehicles are more reliable than any human driver. In fact, in his promotional campaigns they point out drivers as potential traffic agents who may be under the influence of alcohol or fatigue, which multiplies the risk of accidents. In addition, they say they have subjected their vehicles to 91 simulations of different accidents that occurred between 2007 and 2018 (in none of which were their vehicles involved) to find out how their cars would have reacted. According to Waymo, in 88 cases they would have managed to avoid the crash or mitigate its effects and in only 3 cases there would have been no reaction time.

But although the company is sure of its data, its management remains delicate. In fact, Waymo has sued the California Department of Motor Vehicles for considering that the publication of some of the reports transferred to the traffic institutions can demonstrate how your vehicles manage information in real time and, therefore, would put them at a disadvantage compared to the competition, which could learn from these systems.

At the moment, the California Department of Motor Vehicles requires companies that carry out tests on its streets to submit timely reports on the kilometers traveled, the incidents detected and the occasions in which drivers have had to intervene in controlling the vehicle, obligations that have created continuous tensions between manufacturers and public institutions.

This video is from a few days ago in San Francisco. A person orders a taxi from the Cruise app and one without a driver comes.

____

credits: youtube cruise | #car #car #autonomous #autonomous #cab #futureofwork pic.twitter.com/2FopJF7ZLg – Daniel Monastersky (@identidadrobada) November 26, 2021

A limited service

Although Cruise will join the tests open to the public without a driver (they have already announced that those interested can register for the project), the truth is that driverless taxi services are still limited to areas with lower traffic density of cities.

Waymo, for example, does not operate in the busiest neighborhoods in Phoenix and use of these services is limited to residential areas for the time being. This has also caused some problems for the neighbors as the algorithms of the vehicles are still unable to offer alternative solutions when an error occurs.

While self-driving cars promise to be safer than human-driven cars, a small error in the installation of signs or the distortion of images by rain can cause uncomfortable situations on board. For example, a dead end in San Francisco has been receiving dozens of cars from Waymo that they ended up there by mistake because a sign forced them to turn and they were not aware that the street had no exit. In fact, caravans of autonomous vehicles were forming at peak times.

Knowing how to act in these cases is still a pending task for the artificial intelligences that operate these cars. Improvise is still a limited field for these machines that, in the case of Cruise, can work with light rain or fog, but continue to show deficiencies when the weather is complicated.