‘We know that Peru is waiting for the counterattack and we are going to be very focused on the back,’ assures Moisés Caicedo | Soccer | sports

The Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo predicted what will be the game this Tuesday against the Peru teama duel that can be decisive to fulfill the objective of being in the Qatar World Cup 2022. The footballer of Brighton, of the English Premier Leagueensures that the national team will be “very focused behind” to counteract one of the most powerful weapons of the team led by the gaucho Ricardo Gareca: The Backlash.

“We are training very hard to go there (Lima) and do better than against Brazil. We know that they (Peru) wait for the counterattack and we are going to be very focused on the back, all pressing from defense to attack, because when Peru attacks it is dangerous”, analyzed the midfielder during an interview with The Soccer Channel.

The former Independiente del Valle player also praised Argentine coach Gustavo Alfaro, highlighting his way of being inside and outside the box. “DT is a very good person, off the field he is like one more friend of ours. He gives us the freedom to do things on the field, and when you have it, he does it better. If he asks me for something, it’s because I can do it. I feel good with Gruezo, because he always has my back when he attacks; with (Jhegson) Méndez the same”, he highlighted.

Another point touched by the Ecuadorian was his time at Brighton, a team that broke the loan with the beerschot from Belgium to add him back to his squad. “I am training very hard, giving my best in each training session so that they take me into account. At Beerschot he didn’t win every game, but he was happy because he was playing and getting minutes. I see that my work is evolving, so it gives me great joy to know that I am returning to one of the best leagues in the world”, concluded Caicedo. (D)