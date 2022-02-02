Wearing a short dress, Alicia Machado showed it all by raising her legs and having nothing underneath

Alicia Machado is more than happy with her drastic weight loss, and now she does not stop showing off her great body with spectacular outfits, both to attend events and interviews, as well as for sensual photo sessions in which she makes it clear why she was Miss Universe.

The actress is preparing for the month of women and for this reason, she dared to take some new photographs, taking out all her sensuality by wearing only a white dress and with nothing underneath to cover her.

Through a video that she herself published on her Instagram profile, in which she is seen on the photographic set, Machado made her outstanding poses that she learned in her long modeling career, but it was one of them that stole the attention of his followers.

Sitting on a bench, Alicia raised her legs and lifted her tail for the photograph that was surely shocking. It was there when she showed part of her rear and her spectacular legs. Apparently, the Venezuelan did not use a thong or a bra, since her styling was more than anything else oriented to a “careless” but elegant style.

“That! Go ahead! I love!”, were the words of the photographer that could be heard in the audiovisual.

“My beautiful people! My second #photoshoot of the year! Getting ready to celebrate women’s month. Coming are”, wrote the actress in the publication that so far reaches more than five thousand “likes”.

“Playboy now it’s true they won’t have money to pay for a photo of you, I say it with respect then. You are super amazing. Keep it up”, “You look powerful and beautiful”, “I am dying to see those photos, you are always so spectacular”, “Beautiful Ali!!! Always with your good vibes and giving everything in each project!!”, “What legs”, were some of the messages left by their followers.

The luxurious apartment he bought for his mother

After winning the long-awaited prize for “The House of the Famous”, Alicia kept one of her promises. She bought her mother a luxurious apartment in an exclusive area of ​​Miami Beach, with a beautiful view of the lake and abundant vegetation.

“I feel blessed, she is very happy, but my mom is a big girl, my mom is a magical woman, my mom is something wonderful, I would not be who I am if it were not for her, so she is happy, soon he’s coming back, he still doesn’t know his house. Thanks to her I won that program too, if I hadn’t taken care of Dinora”, Said the Venezuelan in an interview with Al Rojo Vivo.