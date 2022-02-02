Wedding between Eugenio Derbez and Victoria Ruffo was false, could it have been the reason for their separation?

This Sunday the second part of Yordi Rosado’s interview with Eugenio Derbez was broadcast, and the topic that has caused the most controversy between the actor and Victoria Ruffo came to light, what happened to the topic of his fake wedding, that of the that Victoria Ruffo did not know it was false? Well, Derbez told his full version for the first time.

He said that as soon as they started dating and were intimate, they got pregnant. Again, Eugenio was not ready to be a father, especially when they had known each other for such a short time. “From there the relationship broke down, at the moment that came up she told me: go away, I left, we separated for a while,” she told Yordi.

As with his first relationship with Aislinn’s mother, Eugenio decided to try again and, being at his mother’s house, he decided to look for Victoria again and that is where the chaos begins, because he, asking for advice on what to do at that time or what to say to the media and they agreed that they would say they were going to get married.

“How am I going to cheat and make a fake wedding with all the important people around her. It turns out that when I come back and say ‘let’s try it’, we start living together and she says we’re going to tell people that we’re going to get married, that we’re going to Aurrerá in Echegaray and there in the parking lot there were little shops, the watch shop , the pastry shop and in the jewelry store we buy the rings”.

Eugenio left his data with the jewelry store, a week later they called him and he decided to make a very special ring delivery, with a costume party… a wedding. A party that would end in chaos.

“What if we have a wedding-type party (he thought and talked with those close to him), one like a wedding-type costume party? wedding”.

That’s how Eugenio got a wedding dress with a friend, asked for a hamburger and said that Mijares’ manager was among the guests, who also knew it was a fake wedding for the sole reason of being an ingenious way to give him the ring. Victoria, and asked a fellow actor to play the father, something that Victoria knew perfectly well because she also knew him.

“I took her with tricks, there was a terrace up to the top and I took her there, then we went out to the place where all the guests were and with a recorder they put on the wedding march, my representative arrives with the wedding dress, she gets into the wedding dress girlfriend, she puts it on, we tie it up with masking tape, Marcial Casale arrives, who did not know the speech (as a father). He said “I pronounce you husband and wife”, we put on the rings, we ate hamburgers, from there we got off, we left in my dad’s Cadillac, we went to a McDonald’s to finish celebrating”.

At that time Victoria herself told the anecdote of Eugenio’s ingenuity when it came to giving him the rings, but when it didn’t work, they began their separation and the lawyers came in, things changed.

“When Victoria and I separated, I want to assume that the lawyer… she sued me, she wouldn’t let me see José Eduardo, she took away my parental authority,” and said that in her idea of ​​what happened is that on the advice of the lawyer they decided sue him for moral damages, arguing that he had deceived her with the fake wedding.

Even when they were already in court and Héctor Almada (Mijares’ manager) was summoned to court, he, obviously in a bind, told Eugenio that Victoria was his comadre when he asked her to tell the truth about the fake wedding.

“And I told him, ‘Héctor, you are going to take my son away from me.’ The next hearing, Héctor left, he said that he couldn’t be in the middle of that fight”.

In the end, says Eugenio, this process was very costly, and beyond economics, the cost was not being able to grow up with his son.

“That is what hurt me the most, that they took my son from me. I stopped seeing him at about seven years old, from five to seven I saw him very little, at seven he no longer let me see him and from then on for real it was very complicated. I spent all my money on lawyers, I stole José Eduardo from school one day. It hurts me and it makes me very angry, ”he said, emphasizing.

“It’s not that you didn’t see your dad (referring to his son), that your mom didn’t let you see him.”

Fortunately, he says, since Traveling with the Derbez, the series he did with his whole family, ties with José Eduardo have been strengthened, but he does remember that when he was going to marry Alessandra, Eugenio asked José Eduardo to talk to him. her mother so that she would go out and deny that version of the fake wedding that she knew nothing about.

“I told him: I want a wedding gift, I want you to talk to your mother and I want you to tell her to speak the truth, and if she doesn’t do it one day I’m going to do something and I’m going to expose her, she spoke with her and She said she wasn’t going to do it.”







