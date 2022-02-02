what China wants is to show its technological muscle to the world

The Beijing Winter Olympics are about to start and we are getting more and more news about all the technology that China is using in the Olympic Village. From the autonomous bullet train to the macro project to get the first ski slopes with 100% artificial snow in an event of these characteristics, through smart beds or hundreds of robots, Asians seem more interested in showing their technological and economic muscle than athletic .

A bullet train without a driver. One of the most impressive technological innovations that China has deployed for these Olympics is its bullet train without a driver, a means of transport that will connect the Olympic venues in Beijing and Zhangjiakou, some 200 kilometers away, in just 50 minutes, thanks to the fact that drives at 350 km/h.

This train is a true technological milestone, as it is the first of its kind that is capable of running without a driver. With this innovation, China is even ahead of Japan, the country of reference in these vehicles that circulate at very high speed.

Snow next to the desert. Another impressive innovation is the achievement of 100% artificial snow slopes in the mountains of Zhangjiakou, a milestone for which the Asians have invested more than 90 million dollars. As we already have in Xataka, it is the first time that a project of this nature has been carried out, since in all the previous winter Olympics in which artificial snow has been used, there was at least a small base of natural snow.

To achieve this feat, China has relied on the Italian technology of the company TechnoAlpin, specialized in this type of service. The impressiveness of the innovation of the Asians in this case, therefore, does not come from the novelty of the machines (which are already used in many other parts of the world), but from the immensity of the project: they have used 350 snow cannons and seven machine rooms with 52 high-pressure pumps and nine cooling towers that will freeze 185 million liters of water in just three weeks.

Chinese bullet train.

robots everywhere. On the other hand, the Olympic Village will be full of robots with different functions, from attending to the athletes to delivering packages within the facilities, through garbage collection, preparing food, serving coffee or disinfecting rooms. According to Reuters, about 120 of these devices will be used for catering alone.

smart beds. Smart beds for athletes will also be tested at these Olympic Games, equipped with viscoelastic foam mattresses with sensors that adapt to the athlete’s body shape to improve their rest and control their breathing and heart rate. As reported by Chinanews, these devices can even send reports to coaches about changes in their pupils’ vital signs.

These devices, in theory designed to improve rest and, thus, the performance of athletes, have raised suspicions among athletes and Olympic delegations, because China has not clarified whether the data they collect will be used only for the competition or if the will store in some way on its servers.

Smart beds in the Olympic Village.

An app to listen to them all. Although what has aroused the most controversy in terms of privacy and data protection is the MY2022 application, a tool that China claims to have created to control the health status of all people staying in the Olympic Village for the duration of the event, from athletes to journalists. A kind of Covid Radar that we learned about a few days ago that recorded all the conversations of users who had it installed to analyze them and send them to Chinese servers.

As far as health care is concerned, MY2022 stores the vaccination data and the daily PCR tests to which the people who are in the Olympic Village will be subjected, and will only authorize them to leave their rooms, by means of a signal green, if everyone around you has shown that they are healthy in daily tests.

the digital yuan. Finally, China is also going to implement payment in digital yuan, known as e-CNY, among foreign visitors at these Olympic Games. Asians have been testing this virtual currency on their territory for a while now, but this will be the first time they allow foreigners to use it.

The e-CNY will be a valid currency to buy anything inside the Olympic Village, and those who want to use it will have to download an app, get a physical card or a bracelet to store and use them. To get them, all you have to do is go to the points where you can exchange the currency of the country of origin for this digital currency, as is done in any currency exchange office.

Image 1 | Koki Kataoka/AP