You can continue to store WhatsApp backups in Google Drive for free, but these will have a limit that, when exceeded, will force us to hire one of the Google One paid subscriptions.

Recently, the most popular instant messaging platform today, WhatsApp, included end-to-end encryption in its backups both in Google Drive as in iCloud.

The main difference between backups in Google Drive and in iCloud is that in Google’s cloud storage service these backups did not take up storage space in your account, but that will change very soon since WhatsApp backups on Google Drive will no longer be unlimited.

After revealing a few months ago that the Meta-owned messaging app was working on a new function to manage the size of our backup in Google Drivenow the guys from the specialized media WABetaInfo have discovered that WhatsApp will lose the unlimited storage of its backup copies in the Google cloud.

As you can see in the screenshot that we leave you under these lines, WABetaInfo has shared some strings of the code of the next update of WhatsApp for Androidwhich reveal that backups in Google Drive will start to have a limit and that we will receive a notification when we are about to exceed said margin.

This means that you will be able keep storing WhatsApp backups on Google Drive for freebut these will have a limit in GB, which has not yet been revealed, which, when exceeded, will force us to contract one of the paid subscriptions of Google One if we want to continue saving these backups in the Google cloud.

This should not surprise us, since a few months ago the American giant already eliminated the unlimited storage of Google Photos a few months ago and now, everything seems to indicate that it is going to do the same with WhatsApp backups. Now, we just have to wait to see what limit does the big G establish to store, free of charge, our WhatsApp backups in Google Drive.

