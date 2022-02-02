WhatsApp | List of new emojis | 2022 | February | Applications | Smartphones | Emoticons | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

WhatsApp It continues to be one of the applications that has received the most downloads in the world, both on Android terminals and iPhones.. To this is added a series of functions that are gradually being added to the messaging app and that are used by several of the users. Here we tell you more details.

Now WhatsApp has integrated a series of new emojis that have a particular shape. Will you use them all? Although some seem to be taken from a movie, others are necessary and requested by users: for example, we have the glass with overflowing water, the pregnant man, among others.

So are all the new emojis that WhatsApp will add to its app in February. (Photo: Emojipedia)

LIST OF EMOJIS THAT ARE ADDED TO WHATSAPP THIS 2022

melted face

Face with open eyes and hand over mouth

Face with peeking eye

greeting face

dotted line face

Diagonal Mouth Face

face holding back tears

Pregnant man

pregnant person

Right hand

hand to the left

Hand palm down

Hand with palm up

Hand with thumb and index finger crossed

Forefinger pointing at viewer

heart hands

Coral

Lotus

Empty nest

nest with eggs

Beans

pour liquid

Jar

playground slide

wheel

Buoy Ring

hamsa

Mirror ball

Low battery

crutch

Bone scan

Bubbles

ID card

Equal sign

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com. You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.