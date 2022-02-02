WhatsApp | List of new emojis | 2022 | February | Applications | Smartphones | Emoticons | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

WhatsApp It continues to be one of the applications that has received the most downloads in the world, both on Android terminals and iPhones.. To this is added a series of functions that are gradually being added to the messaging app and that are used by several of the users. Here we tell you more details.
Now WhatsApp has integrated a series of new emojis that have a particular shape. Will you use them all? Although some seem to be taken from a movie, others are necessary and requested by users: for example, we have the glass with overflowing water, the pregnant man, among others.
LIST OF EMOJIS THAT ARE ADDED TO WHATSAPP THIS 2022
- melted face
- Face with open eyes and hand over mouth
- Face with peeking eye
- greeting face
- dotted line face
- Diagonal Mouth Face
- face holding back tears
- Pregnant man
- pregnant person
- Right hand
- hand to the left
- Hand palm down
- Hand with palm up
- Hand with thumb and index finger crossed
- Forefinger pointing at viewer
- heart hands
- Coral
- Lotus
- Empty nest
- nest with eggs
- Beans
- pour liquid
- Jar
- playground slide
- wheel
- Buoy Ring
- hamsa
- Mirror ball
- Low battery
- crutch
- Bone scan
- Bubbles
- ID card
- Equal sign
