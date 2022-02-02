Where do they come from and where are they going?

Stablecoins are a form of cryptocurrency that is pegged to the value of another asset, and in many cases fiat currency.

Using Blockchain and Bitcoin, private companies use similar technology to create currencies, digital tokens in this case, that have their value pegged to a national reference currency. For example, if you have 1,000 USDC (one of the many stablecoins available) in your digital wallet, that means you have the equivalent of 1,000 US dollars in digital form.

There are many different technology initiatives that are trying to create the most secure and efficient stablecoin network. Bitcoin laid the foundation for the security framework and later engineers developed it to dedicate it to this specific purpose, that of becoming digital money.

There are also stablecoins tied to other assets, such as metals and even stocks. The idea of ​​this column is to focus only on those linked to a fiat currency.

In that sense, having stablecoins is not very different from having a bank account. But on the other hand, these coins are not generated or issued by banks, but by private technology companies.

Faced with that explanation, what people often ask is: “So these technology companies just create money out of thin air? Isn’t this a fake? If so, do these companies operate legally?

First of all, all money, whether issued by central banks (also called fiat money) or built on blockchain technology (as is the case with cryptocurrencies), is created out of thin air and made available through technological processes. It is also obvious at this point that there is no flagrant crime in the creation and use of stablecoins. If that were the case, they would have already stopped their implementation, since the first USDT was created in the year 2014.

But in both cases, both for national banks and for these technology companies, there is a consensus that there must be rules for their generation beyond security and legitimacy.

A recurring question is what is backing this newly created money. What “real” assets is this money based on?

And that brings us to the heart of the current monetary discussion. On the one hand, there is a widespread complaint regarding the huge levels of monetary issuance we see from central banks, which are massive relative to stablecoins (trillions to billions), and how this lack of control is reflected. in the increase in general prices that we see today, and the consequent loss of purchasing power. The infamous inflation.

Some of the stablecoin detractors claim that these tech companies have no assets to back these newly created digital credits and that they could disappear overnight, leaving holders of these cryptocurrencies with nothing but thin air. This is the so-called Tether Controversy.

These two aspects are at the heart of the current discussion about how money works and how it should work in the future. Hopefully in the most transparent and sustainable way possible.

The advantages of stablecoins

In the same way that digital money was an improvement over physical money in terms of usability, storage and general practicality, stablecoins represent a step forward not only in the aspects mentioned above, but also in ways that are perfectly adapted to the needs of the current volume of trade in goods and services that flood the Internet.

First of all, opening an account on an exchange and acquiring stablecoins is equivalent to opening a bank account, as it is an easy, instant and fully automated process. Some stablecoin options add a layer of decentralization to the mix, meaning that their changes, updates and corrections are not governed by the decisions of a board in a hierarchy of economic power, as in a traditional LLC, but by a system based on in the community. production and suggestion for improvement. All within an Open Source philosophy.

Not least, stablecoins are easily convertible. With a couple of clicks, any amount of stablecoins can be exchanged for any other cryptocurrency, making them the most efficient way to exchange to different digital currencies. Giving the versatility of moving balance wherever one wants without having to ask anyone for permission.

Much of the value and use case comes from precisely that feature. That gave many countries in Latin America and Africa that had slow, cumbersome and extremely expensive means of converting US dollars or euros into their national fiat currencies, an incomparably better option for the user to convert and spend their money on their territory.

Stablecoins also allow these same people in these impoverished countries to keep their earnings in the original hard currency they received. Before, for a professional in Argentina or Nigeria, who had a contract in US dollars with a company based in the United States, the only option to receive and spend his salary money was to convert 100% of his hard currency into one that it is devalued daily as is the peso.

Now, Federico, a 12-year-old boy in Argentina who made a lot of money in dollars from a video of his puppy on a streaming platform, can keep his earnings in US dollars without needing a foreign bank account. And so keep your money away from local inflation, with the added benefit of being able to convert your money quickly and according to your needs at a much more favorable exchange rate, or even use your balance to shop at international stores and sites. website transparently and at a good cost.

At Bitwage we see more and more professionals who work remotely and have contracts in US dollars or euros, who, in addition to having contracts in hard currencies with the intention of protecting their purchasing power over time, decide to leave their money in that hard currency and only exchange it by the local currency when they require liquidity.

They receive and hold solid money and only touch devalued currency when they need to spend. The best of both worlds.

It is easy to see why stablecoins are gaining in popularity now that we know all the benefits they bring to the international payment ecosystem.

It is also important to closely monitor how currencies, both fiat and crypto, work together to provide us with clear rules to provide users with a better level of security, transparency and financial sovereignty.

Fabiano Dias is an international business developer for Bitwage and has been working with cryptocurrencies since 2015. He has already participated as a speaker at events such as Bitconf Brasil, Decentralizar, and represented Bitwage at the Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Prague, IMTC and Viva Tech Paris 2018.