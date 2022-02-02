Whoopi Goldberg suspended for comments on the Holocaust

Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended for two weeks as co-host of “The View” due to what the ABC News chief called her “wrong and hurtful comments” about Jews and the Holocaust.

“While Whoopi apologized, I asked her to take some time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities,” ABC News President Kim Godwin said in a statement posted Tuesday on Twitter.

The suspension came a day after Goldberg’s comment during a discussion on “The View” that race was not a factor in the Holocaust. Goldberg apologized hours later and again on Tuesday morning’s episode, but the original comment drew condemnation from several prominent Jewish leaders.

“My words upset so many people, which was never my intention,” he said Tuesday morning. “I understand why now and for that I am deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and helped me understand some different things.”

Goldberg made his original comments during a discussion on the show Monday about a Tennessee school board’s ban on “Maus,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about Nazi death camps during World War II. She said the Holocaust “is not about race … it’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”

“I expressed myself badly,” Goldberg said at the opening of the program on Tuesday.