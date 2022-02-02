“Why was Aubameyang not announced, but can he play for Barça?”

Barcelona starred in a maddening end of the market in August 2021, loaning Antoine Griezmann at the last minute to Atlético de Madrid and later incorporating Luuk de Jong from Sevilla… And he was not far behind in this winter market, giving the coup of the last day finalizing an agreement with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who, coming from Arsenal, will be announced by the Barça club this Tuesday to play the remainder of the season and the next.

The signing of Aubameyang was not officially closed by Barcelona, ​​​​waiting to finalize all the details of the contract and signing him after the market closed as a free agent, once he terminated his contract with the English club.

Parallel to the intense negotiations for the signing of the Gabonese international, Barça worked throughout the day on the departure of Ousmane Dembélé, discarded by PSG early in the morning and who was speculated on could agree on a departure to the Premier League , with Chelsea and Tottenham on stage but that, in the end, was not carried out due to the high expectations of the player and the unwillingness of the clubs interested in making a payment for a player whose contract ends in June.

In this way, Barcelona had to stop the operation of incorporating a left-handed side, which was also planned, for not reaching the salary limit, closing the market with the Arsenal footballer who will join the incorporations of Ferran Torres and Adama Traoré, in addition to Dani Alves.

Aubameyang, born in France 32 years ago, arrived in Barcelona by surprise first thing in the morning, the Barça club confirming that they had no record of his trip but starting from there a day of authentic madness, with permanent contact between the Barça executives, led by Mateu Alemany, and their Arsenal counterparts, the Gunner club, in principle, reluctant to facilitate his transfer without obtaining financial compensation.

The veteran striker, inactive since the beginning of December, had a difficult relationship at the Emirates with his coach Mikel Arteta, since he broke the team’s discipline code by returning late from a personal trip and skipping the covid protocol, which is why that he was separated from the group and trained alone waiting to solve a future that in London was already contemplated outside the club.

Barcelona, ​​as soon as they understood it was impossible to finalize the arrival of Álvaro Morata, set their goal on Aubameyang, with whom they reached an agreement in principle while waiting to negotiate with Arsenal, keeping the two clubs in contact since last Friday. The solution, however, was not at all simple. The British entity, despite wanting the player to leave, was opposed to accepting a six-month loan, taking over part of the player’s salary, who, already in Barcelona, ​​decided to stand up to that position and ensured that he only contemplated playing at the Camp Nou or stay in London.

From there, talks were resumed between the two clubs, Arsenal finally accepting to grant him the letter of freedom to save his high salary, leaving Aubameyang to negotiate his agreement with Barça, materialized in a contract for the remainder of the season, with a Very tight record that is estimated to be below 2.5 million euros to fit into the salary limit of the squad and the next one, in which his salary will increase considerably.