“Why work so hard for the dreams that society has taught me to want if I keep finding only emptiness?”

Cheslie Kryst, lawyer, journalist and Miss USA 2019, was found dead this Sunday at the foot of the New York building where she lived after apparently taking her own life at the age of 30. Just a few months earlier, the young Ella had published an essay in the magazine Allure in which he said that the most important question to always ask is why.

“Why chase another plaque or medal or line on my resume if it’s out of vanity instead of passion? Why work so hard for the dreams society has taught me to want when I keep finding only emptiness? wondered Kryst, a Michigan native, after spending eight days in a local hospital as she tried to balance two careers (law and an MBA), entering college competitions, writing essays and playing sports.

Cheslie Kryst during an event in 2020. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

A mixture of insecurity and competitiveness, she herself recognized, always led her to look for her next reward, another prize, the applause of others. Until, at age 30, she realized that her “sweet victory” was to seek happiness on her own terms.

Kryst was Miss North Carolina in 2019, as her mother had been before her. She graduated with a law degree from the University of South Carolina and became a host of the TV show Extra.

“I had a life anyone would envy“, a police source told The New York Post, but she herself seemed to end it in her luxury building on 42nd Street, according to NBC News.

That same morning, hours before, Cheslie Kryst shared a photo of her with her more than 350,000 followers on the social network Instagram, with the message: “May this day bring you rest and peace“.

“Don’t be afraid to open up”

In 2019, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Kryst wrote a post on Facebook that said: “I do everything I can to make sure I keep my mental health in shape. And the most important thing I’ve ever done is talk to a counselor “, according to the Spanish newspaper El País.

To do this, as he explained, he tried to get up early, exercise and set limits with the use of his networks. When she won the Miss USA crown in 2019, she reported that she was receiving vomiting emojis and insults because some they did not consider her pretty enough and said that he had a “man’s body”.

“Turning 30 is a cold reminder that my time to matter in the eyes of society is running out. and that’s infuriating“, he added in his essay in Allure.

But in addition to her looks, Kryst’s opinions and ideas, which “could make a beauty pageant fan go into shock,” were also under constant scrutiny.

Kryst spoke openly about the legalization of marijuana, the immigration policies of former President Donald Trump or his support for Black Lives Matters.

Celebrities in mental health trouble

Other celebrities like her have reflected the importance and how difficult it can be to maintain mental health on the crest of the wave of popularity and with constant exposure on television and on social networks.

In 2014, the American singer Miley Cyrus told the magazine she that she went through a time when she was “really depressed”.

She was locked in her room and her father came to knock down the door one day to get her out of that place where she was, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Cyrus took psychiatric medication for a time to overcome her situation: “I am the most anti-medication person there is, but some need it and there was a time when I was also treating myself.”

British singer Adele has shared that she suffered a strong depression after the birth of your child Angelo. “It scared me,” he said, adding that it’s easy for her to “go in and out of depression.”

Actor Dwayne Johnson, known as The rock, also went through difficult times after his mother’s suicide attempt. “It took me a long time to figure it out, but the key is don’t be afraid to open uphe said, “depression does not discriminate.”

There is hope to get ahead

Psychologist Edith Shiro stressed to Noticias Telemundo that it is important to take into account if a person isolates himself, stops eating, does not sleep well or suffers from anxiety, because they can be signs of depression.

“We have to attend to that, not let it go or think that the person is manipulating,” he explained, “we can get out of this, there is hope to get ahead.”

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, other warning signs include frequent use of alcohol or drugs, talk of feeling guilty or ashamed, and extreme mood swings.

And he stresses that suicide is not a response to stress, but “suicidal thoughts or actions are a sign of distress extreme and should not be ignored.

If you know someone who may be at risk, you can call the suicide prevention line in Spanish, 1-888-628-9454, which offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also visit the page of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to find more help.