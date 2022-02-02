World Cup qualification: Argentina leaves Colombia on the verge of elimination for Qatar 2022 | sports

The Argentine public can be hostile, hurtful, sarcastic. The 55,000 people who filled the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Córdoba, 700 kilometers northwest of Buenos Aires, shouted on Tuesday night “you have to jump, you have to jump, whoever doesn’t jump doesn’t go to the World Cup.” The recipient of the mockery, of course, was the Colombian team, whose 1-0 loss to the reigning champion of America left it on the verge of elimination for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Colombia is seventh with 17 points in a group of 10 teams of which four are classified directly and the fifth plays a playoff. Uruguay is now fourth with 22 points and Peru, fifth with 21. There are two games left to play.

Only mathematics sustains the knocked-out team of Reinaldo Rueda with minimal hope to avoid what seems imminent, their first absence from the World Cups in the last 12 years, after good performances in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018. Colombia will need to win in their last two games, in March against Bolivia at home and Venezuela as a visitor, and rely on other results to force the miracle.

Uruguay thrashed Venezuela 4-1 in Montevideo and positioned itself in the direct ticket zone for Qatar 2022, while Chile achieved a decisive 3-2 victory against Bolivia in La Paz that keeps it excited to make the jump to the positions classification in the last two appointments.

If Colombia will always remember the 5-0 win against Argentina in Buenos Aires, for the World Cup qualifiers in the United States 94, this 0-1 could be its flip side, a sad tango that pulverizes its chances of reaching Qatar to the minimum. Without goals there is no paradise and Rueda’s team increased their damn streak to 646 minutes without converting. But in addition, or above all, Colombia played with little attitude, without rebellion, as if they were already resigned to elimination.

At times it seemed that Argentina, without Lionel Messi, already classified for a couple of dates and in advantage from the 29th minute due to Lautaro Martínez’s goal, was the team that needed to win to ensure their passage to Qatar, while Colombia responded with the indolence of a team that did not play anything important. The visitor figure, even, was the goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, who avoided what could -and deserved- to be a more comfortable victory for Argentina.

The individualities of Colombia could not rescue a lukewarm, twilight team either. James Rodríguez never found the match and was replaced after 56 minutes; Juan Guillermo Cuadrado had no interlocutors; Luis Díaz was annulled by Gonzalo Montiel; Radamel Falcao entered too late; and Miguel Borja generated the only scoring chance, but the ball ended up in the body of goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez -and, on the rebound, Germán Pezzella avoided the equalizer on the line-.

After the unusual 1-0 defeat against Peru last Friday in Barranquilla, the bad news for Colombia already began at the start of this Tuesday, with the triumphs of Chile in Bolivia and Uruguay in Montevideo. Although it still remains outside the classifieds, the Red saved a match point in La Paz and in a tachycardic final they beat Bolivia 3-2 with two goals from Alexis Sánchez and one from Marcelino Núñez.

Already at night, Uruguay confirmed its recovery after the departure of Oscar Washington Tabárez and added its second consecutive victory with Diego Alonso as coach. The 4-1 against Venezuela also set a record for Luis Suárez, who passed Messi as the top scorer in the South American Qualifiers, with 28 goals. Rodrigo Betancur, Giordina de Arrascaeta and Edinson Cavani converted the other goals.

With two dates to play, Colombia was five points below Uruguay and three behind Chile. Winless since September 2021, Qatar is even further away football-wise than geographically, the penultimate blow to end the dream of a third World Cup in a row.

Although they ultimately retained third place, Ecuador qualified for Qatar 2022 for more than an hour while beating Peru 1-0 in Lima with Michel Estrada’s goal after two minutes, until Edison Flores equalized for the hosts midway through the second. weather. In turn, Brazil thrashed an evicted Paraguay at will with goals from Raphinha, Philippe Coutinho, Antony and Rodrygo (4-0)

Two days from the end of the qualifying group, Brazil maintains the lead with 39 points. Argentina follows, with 35; Ecuador continues third with 25 and Uruguay closes the group of direct qualifiers with 22. Fifth place, which will have to play a playoff game to reach the World Cup, for now belongs to Peru, which has 21 points, while Chile got a new life with its 19 units and Colombia is already betting on the miracle with 17.

Five points below Uruguay, four behind Peru and two behind Chile with only six to play, Colombia has not won since September 2021 and has not scored a goal for seven games. The only salvation is that they take advantage of what at first seem like two simple games at the end of their participation –Bolivia and Venezuela- and that their direct rivals take points from each other. For example, Uruguay will play the next date against Peru and Chile.

