World Cup qualifying 2022: Colombia does not mark anyone | sports

There is no consolation for Colombia. The team neither scores nor plays and that is why they are on their way to missing the next World Cup. The coffee team, with attackers like James, Falcao and Lucho Díaz, a recent signing from Liverpool, has gone seven games without scoring a goal, the worst streak in the entire history of South American qualifiers. The end of one of its best generations of players seems imminent.

one Emiliano Martínez, Marcos Acuña, Lisandro Martínez, Pezzella, Montiel, Papu Gómez (Lucas Martínez Quarta, min. 79), Guido Rodríguez, Giovani Lo Celso (Emi Buendía, min. 79), Di María (Nicolás González, min. 68) , Lucas Ocampos (Maximiliano Meza, min. 57) and Lautaro Martínez (Paulo Dybala, min. 68) 0 Camilo Vargas, Stefan Medina (Diego Valoyes, min. 66), Mojica, Davinson Sánchez, William Tesillo, Mateus Uribe (Víctor Cantillo, min. 56), Wilmar Barrios (Gustavo Cuéllar, min. 74), Cuadrado, Luis Díaz, Miguel Borja (Falcao, min. 74) and James (Luis Suárez, min. 56) goals 1-0 min. 28: Lautaro Martinez. Yellow cards Marcos Acuña (min. 43), Montiel (min. 57), Luis Suárez (min. 76), Davinson Sánchez (min. 89) and Camilo Vargas (min. 92)

He needed to beat Argentina on Tuesday to speed up his World Cup options. The optimists remembered the 0-5 in 93, when Colombia showed itself to the world. The memory was useless, football is pure present. On top of that, the city of Córdoba doesn’t seem like the best place to risk your life. Scaloni’s team did not need to play a great game to win (1-0). Not even that Messi attended. A flash was enough. James did not defend Acuña well, who connected with Lautaro inside the area and he sent it inside. The party did not have much more history. Colombia is seventh with 17 points in a group of 10 teams, of which four qualify directly and the fifth plays a playoff. Uruguay is fourth now with 22 points and Peru, fifth with 21.

Reinaldo Rueda’s team is in free fall. He has spent almost 11 hours without scoring a goal. He hasn’t done it since the match against Chile, in which he won 3-1. Then the desert. Four consecutive draws and three defeats by the minimum. His games have become an ordeal, a treatise on boredom. James doesn’t have the rhythm to play at this level and the strikers, footballers from the best leagues, are denied in front of goal. Borja had the clearest chance after hitting Acuña well inside the area, but Dibu Martínez guessed it when he tried to bite it. It was the clearest opportunity in Colombia, if not the only one.

The last goal, which no one remembers anymore, was made by Lucho on September 9 of last year. Since then, nothing. To find a goal from Falcao, the greatest Colombian scorer in history, you have to go back to the second qualifying game, in a draw against Chile. He is the only one that he has done. James, the best player in qualifying for the past World Cup, has also only made one, from a penalty, in a match in which they lost 6-1 against Ecuador. A useless goal on the day that Queiroz was dismissed. Now, the top filmmakers are Borja and Muriel, with three each, insufficient at the moment.

“We have been lacking. Yes, options have been created. At home we sometimes generated ten options, as a visitor, as with Argentina, it became intense, we had two or three, but we were not effective. The goal was missing”, insisted Rueda after the game. He does not find an explanation for the curse of his scorers: “It is a sum of several factors, the management of the middle of the field, not having that clarity in finishing. What is happening is inexplicable.” In any case, he does not give up: “We are not dead. It is remote, we cannot deceive ourselves”.

The Higuita, Valderrama and Leonel Álvarez disputed three consecutive World Cups and along the way they entertained the world. The more talented generation of James Rodríguez, Falcao and Cuadrado did the same at Brazil 2014 and qualified for Russia four years later. Qatar, however, has been uphill. In theory, they have two games left in which they start as favourites, against Bolivia at home and Venezuela as visitors, but with this aim it is difficult to beat Azerbaijan. Falcao, master of the auction, a nine of the time, only has simple words to explain what happened: “They had it and wrote it down.” Colombia, on the other hand, does not.

The atmosphere has become rarefied. The players do not see the door and the fans scolded the team in Barranquilla the other day after losing against Peru. The defeat does not generate much consensus, let’s say, everything is already being questioned. There are those who believe that playing in that Atlantic city with so much humidity and over 30 degrees is not an advantage. Who knows. Pekerman is missed, Queiroz is denied and Rueda is blamed for this erratic streak, which in 2006 already left Colombia without a World Cup. Someone has to burn on the pyre.

People have the faith that the team lacks. During the morning, as always when the national team plays, many went to work wearing the yellow Colombia jersey. You don’t need to write down your games on the agenda, you just have to raise the blinds and take a look at the street. The atmosphere in Bogotá was optimistic, despite going to the Argentine slaughterhouse. Although it could not be because the team does not have gunpowder. The World Cup appears more and more blurred on the horizon because Colombia does not mark anyone.

