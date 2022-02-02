Young man was shot dead in broad daylight in front of the famous Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York; 75% has increased armed violence in 2022

A young man was killed yesterday in the middle of the afternoon after being shot several times in front of the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York.

The victim of 23 years He was shot multiple times in the chest around 3:48 pm on West 125th Street and 8th Avenue. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Last night he had not been identified, pending family notification.

Police said last night that they had not identified any suspects in the attack, but were looking for someone wearing a “bubble jacket,” he said. Pix11. Anyone with information should call. at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also through crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.

Following the rise in armed violence in 2020 and 2021, particularly among young gang members and/or victims, 2022 started with the same trendrepresenting a big challenge for the new mayor Eric Adams, former NYPD officer. According to the NYPD, there were 21 incidents of shootings Last week, from January 24 to 30, a 75% increase compared to the same period in 2021.