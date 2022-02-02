Youtuber Scams Followers With Fraudulent Cryptocurrency Scheme

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Cryptocurrency operations continue to take place in unregulated areas and this gives rise to fraudulent actions by unscrupulous people who seek to earn money at the expense of the ingenuity or ignorance of others. Recently, something like this took place in the youtuber scene after one of them was part of a fraudulent scheme that generated losses for his fans, but that earned him hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Another day, another cryptocurrency scandal

According to information from The Gamer, YouTuber Paul Denino, better known as Ice Poseidon, a former Twitch streamer and banned from the platform after a swatting scandal, is accused of being a fraudster by earning money at the expense of his fans’ investments in what appears to be a scheme “pump and dump”. According to the information, Ice Poseidon invited his fans to invest in the CXcoin cryptocurrency, which increased its value, however, when it was found at a considerable price, Denino, who had a majority in the operation, sold his CXcoin and the price collapsed.

The result? The fans lost money, but thanks to the sale at the right time, Ice Poseidon obtained $500,000 USD, which caused a scandal on the scene as the youtuber’s promise was that it was a long-term and safe project for the investments of His Followers.

🚨BREAKING! The famous livestreamer Ice Poseidon has admitted to taking $500,000+ from his fans in a crypto scam he started called CXCOIN. I confronted Ice on a call and he told me he was going to “look out for himself and not do that” (return the money)

FULL VIDEO OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/gsIanC1Ig9 — Coffeezilla (@coffeebreak_YT) January 31, 2022

Pump and dump scheme scams are becoming common in the crypto scene

Unfortunately, when another youtuber questioned Denino about what happened, he replied that of the $500,000 USD he would give $200,000 to CXcoin developers. Next, Denino was told that the ethical thing to do would be to use the remaining $300,000 USD for fans to get their money back, to which he replied, “Sometimes it’s time to think about yourself. This time I’ll think about myself and not return the money.” “.

To give you an idea, the fraudulent scheme, in fact punishable in the stock market, “pump and dump” is a short operation in which people are invited to invest significantly to increase the value of a share , then the majority shareholders sell their part when the price is high, obtaining juicy profits and leaving others with losses.

Precisely, this scheme has been adopted in the world of cryptocurrencies and scandals have been the order of the day, such as what happened with celebrities from the United States, who are accused of participating in something similar, artificially inflating the price of a cryptocurrency. and taking profits before causing its collapse.

