11 Google Chrome for Mac Tricks You Probably Didn’t Know About

For many Apple users, Chrome is the default browser on the Mac they use every day. That is why you will find interesting the google chrome tricks for macBecause there is always something new to learn. Here we have compiled several of them that are probably not well known.

Keyboard shortcuts for Google Chrome on Mac

We start with the chrome keyboard shortcuts, which on the Mac are quite abundant. This is a selection of the lesser known:

⌘ + Shift + T: Reopens a recently closed tab and takes you to it.

⌘ + Option + Right or Left: Moves you between tabs.

⌘ + 1 to 8: go to a specific tab.

⌘ + 9: takes you to the last tab.

⌘ + [: te abre la página anterior del historial en pestaña activa.

⌘ + ]: opens the next page of the history in the active tab

⌘ + W: close the active tab.

⌘ + R: reload the active tab.

Force dark mode on all websites





Dark mode has become standard for just about everything. However, many web pages do not support it yet. With Chrome on your Mac, you can force dark mode even from websites they don’t have it. To do this, do the following:

In Chrome, type in the URL chrome://flags.

Search for Force dark mode.

In the only result you will see, select Enabled from the dropdown.

Pin your most used tabs in Chrome





If you are a regular user of Safari, this will sound familiar to you. Because pinning the tabs is a super useful function with which always have your favorites at hand. With a tab open in Chrome for Mac, right-click on it and click Pin. Now you will always have it there when you open the browser.

Create a profile for work and another for leisure





If you use your personal or work computer on a daily basis, you may want to separate your use of Chrome into two different profiles. Each will have their own history and favorites, for a complete separation between both worlds.

To do this, just click on your user image at the top right and add a new profile. From here you can also switch profiles as well as edit their appearance.

Mute the sound of any website always





Another little-known Chrome trick on the Mac is be able to mute specific web pages. When you are in it, right click on its tab and select Mute website. From now on, everything that is played on this website will be silent.

Create a QR to access a website





QR codes have had their comeback in an unexpected way due to the pandemic. And now there are other uses like this, where we can create a QR for access the web that we have active directly from Chrome. Just press the share arrow next to the URL and click on the QR, the browser will create one with a dinosaur in the center.

Send web pages from Mac to iPhone with Chrome





Chrome has a similar feature to iCloud tabs in Safari. It consists of sending a website to your iPhone from the Mac and vice versa. For this, you needEner logged in on both with the same user. Just right click on a tab and you will see the option to send it to your iPhone.

Keep your session every time you open Chrome





In Chrome you can choose that when you open the browser everything appears just as you closed it the last time. To do this, you have to go to the Chrome settings, When opening section. There you will see the option Open everything as it was before closing.

Do a reverse image search on Google





In Google we can search for a specific image as well as words or phrases. yes in a page you come across one and you don’t know its origin, you can always right-click on it, hit Google Image Search and start the search. Very useful when you want to know the origin of a photo.

Recover that tab closed by mistake





In Safari you may be used to pressing ⌘ + Z to retrieve a recently closed tab. But in Chrome for Mac, that combination doesn’t work. If you want to use a keyboard shortcut to reopen those mistakenly closed tabs, the one you’re looking for is ⌘ + Shift + T.

Send a link to highlighted text in Chrome





Sharing links is very common, but how many times have you wanted someone to see a specific phrase on a website or a very long article? With this Chrome feature you can create a precise link which leads directly to the sentence. Just select the block of text you want, right click on it and select Copy link to highlighted text.

With this link, anyone who clicks on it will take you to the underlined text automatically. A very useful function for our contacts to get to the point.