2 Charged with Attempted Murder in Carjacking That Injured NYPD Officer in Far Rockaway, Queens – NBC New York

NEW YORK — Two men, one 18 and one 19, face charges including attempted murder for shooting an off-duty New York City police officer who was injured when the duo allegedly tried to rob him while he was driving. to work earlier this week, authorities say.

The 22-year-old officer, whose name has not been released, was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Beach Channel Drive Y Beach 62nd Street in Queens’ Far Rockaway around 10 p.m. Tuesday when prosecutors say the two youths approached his vehicle.

The 19-year-old had a gun, prosecutors said Thursday, banged on the officer’s window and demanded he get out of his car. The officer complied.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects standing on either side of the officer, who is seen trying to get away, prosecutors said. The 19-year-old allegedly fired three shots at him and hit him once in the shoulder. The officer returned fire, but did not hit any of the defendants, according to the prosecution’s account of what happened.

The two suspects then fled. Nearby uniformed officers in a marked vehicle responded to the sound of gunfire and saw the duo in Beach 62nd Street, near where they initially approached the off-duty officer.

They followed them to the intersection of Beach Channel Drive Y Beach 59th StreetThey stopped a few meters in front of them and got out of the vehicle. That’s when prosecutors allege the 19-year-old shot at them and hit the back of their car.

He then allegedly dropped the gun, which was later recovered in a patch of grass, and kept running. Both the 19-year-old and the 18-year-old were arrested a short time later. Both were indicted Thursday on multi-count indictments and face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors say three shell casings were recovered near the scene of the attempted carjacking, where the off-duty police officer was injured. Another cap was recovered where the 19-year-old allegedly shot at the uniformed men.

The off-duty officer who was injured was treated at a hospital and is expected to recover. He was the sixth police officer shot this year in New York City.

“This was a brazen attempted carjacking that could easily have ended in another tragedy for the NYPD and all New Yorkers,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement Thursday announcing the charges.

It came the same week that Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, two NYPD officers killed in the line of duty while responding to a call for help in Harlem in late January, were mourned at separate funerals at New York Cathedral. Patrick’s where mourners called on local elected leaders and advocates to take more aggressive action. action to curb the use of illegal weapons.

President Joe Biden will visit the city on Thursday to discuss that topic and more with Mayor Eric Adams and the governor.