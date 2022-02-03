90% assume travel expenses

The Vocal of Rural Primary Care Physicians of the General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians (Cgcom).

The Vocal of Rural Primary Care Physicians of the General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians (Cgcom) has carried out the first “Study of Medicine and the rural doctor today”whose data was presented this Thursday at a press conference at the corporation’s headquarters.

The survey received responses from more than 5,981 rural doctors from the 17 CAAs and 38 different provinces. From the extracted results, it stands out that 91 percent of those surveyed have the title of family medicine specialist, 90 percent of those surveyed consider themselves a rural doctor; and 85 percent of those surveyed feel satisfied in their workplace.

One of the data that stands out the most in the survey is that rural doctors become charge of travel expensesboth caring for your vehicles, accident insurance in time “in itinere” and mileage or fuel consumption.

In addition, they go to their jobs daily, with 60 percent of doctors traveling to carry out their work. 45 percent of those surveyed travel more than 50 km to go daily to their work towns and up to 5 percent travel more than 200 km; which entails personal wear and tear, economic losses and the risk of accidents, although despite this, even 85 percent are satisfied with their workplace.

In fact, 88 percent of rural doctors bear the cost of their travel; and 88 percent does not receive budget item by displacement of the Administration. More than half of the rural doctors have a referral hospital more than 30 km away from their offices and 15 percent more than 60 km away.

Most of the trips are in acceptable and good conditions of communication routes, although it must be emphasized that a not insignificant percentage does not have good communications. 60 percent claim to have good telecommunications; 65 percent have difficulties digitizing their workplace; Y 90 percent do not receive any incentive for their rural work.



More than half of Rural Medicine professionals are women

According to the study, 45 percent of rural doctors are men and 55 percent are women. The average age is over 50 years, almost a third of them over 60 years. Another third is between 50 and 60 years old. Only 14 percent are under 40 years old. Most work in both. Castilles Y Aragonhighly rural regions.

Two thirds are associated with a Scientific Society, half are unionized and most they are neither teaching collaborators nor tutors of residents and only a few are associate professors. There are few rural centers accredited for teaching, more than half are not.

Most of the respondents feel comfortable with their professional practice, they feel like rural doctors and they feel comfortable in their place of work despite the displacements. A third of them work as rural pediatricians.

Medical training in rural areas

Regarding training, 55 percent do not have their work center accredited for teaching; in 45 percent of the cases, they were neither teachers nor teaching collaborators in their center. 80 percent are not tutors and 57 percent are not teaching collaborators.

From the Rural Primary Care Vocalías of the different Provincial Colleges, these data have been collected with the aim of knowing more about this medical group and to facilitate “not only the knowledge of some data of organizational interest, but it can help the correct planning of our managers and directors in a time of decapitalization of the collective and a lack of doctors at this level of care”, he assures Hermenegildo Marcos CarreraNational representative of Rural Primary Care Physicians of Cgcom.

Taking into account the complexity for the replacement of toilets in the coming years, 28 percent of the rural PC doctors surveyed will retire in the next 5 years. For this reason, “we propose rural centers as suitable for favoring MIR training and sustaining an adequate generational change”. “Further studies are necessary to gain an in-depth understanding of the situation of Medicine in rural areas and of the doctors who work in it to rationally address the problems that afflict it and provide the appropriate solutions”, Marcos points out.