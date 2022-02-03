A controversial penalty saved Mexico from Tata Martino, who breathes and is getting closer to the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Capture

Gerard Martin, Argentine coach who directs the Mexican national team, has reason to relieve himself. In the duel on date 11 of the Concacaf qualifiers, Mexico defeated Panama 1-0 at home, last night. In this way, the technical director takes a breath, amid rumors that spoke of the possible dismissal of him in case of receiving a defeat. A controversial penalty scored by Raúl Jiménez gave the victory to the local team, which was whistled after the first half. With this result, the Tri approaches a little more to the Qatar 2022 World Cup and takes distance from his rival, who was struggling to take third place in the standings.

“The victory is welcome for what it means to be in the final stretch of the tie and because it brings us closer to a new World Cup. It also helps to regain confidence for the group of footballers and to be able to play with less tension. The group is intact, what we have to recover is football to be able to have aspirations both on the FIFA date in March and what may come in the rest of the year ”, Tata Martino said after the victory, after a first part in which his team did not have a good time.

Mexican striker Raúl Jiménez celebrates with coach Gerardo Martino after scoring the penalty against Panama (RODRIGO ARANGUA/)

In the match played at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, the Panama team came close to scoring in the 12th minute with a shot from Fidel Escobar, but Héctor Herrera cleared the ball before it crossed the goal line. The weak performance of the first half did not satisfy the public present, who booed their players. The Panamanians put Mexico’s goal in danger again 9 minutes into the second half with a shot by José Rodríguez that goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa deflected.

And 12 minutes from the end the play that It changed the face of the entire public and also the Argentine. Salvadoran referee Iván Barton pointed criminal in favor of the locals after Abdiel Ayarza knocked down Diego Lainez inside the area. Although the sanction raised doubts, the VAR authorities did not call the referee to review the play. Martino even referred to the play: “I didn’t see the penalty, but without a doubt the team deserved to win,” he said.

The dubious penalty and Raúl Jiménez’s goal

On the part of the visitor, there was a lot of anger with the arbitration. Spanish coach Thomas Christiansen He was very harsh in his statements: “We knew that Mexico had to win civilly or criminally and they succeeded… With so many doubts, it would be reviewable, at least… Panama, Mexico, here they don’t give us anything and that’s what we have to do. There is a World Cup referee from a television network who said that it was not a penalty, maybe he knows a little more…”.

The Panamanian press was blunt about what happened. The Panama America newspaper published: “As happened with Mark Geiger in the 2015 Gold Cup, Mexico once again received another favor from arbitration to beat Panama.” The newspaper Crítica was more colloquial: “Don’t suck dude! It wasn’t a penalty!” Title. The newspaper El Siglo went the same way: “Once again, Panama stabbed by arbitration in Mexico!”, opens its digital edition.

At this time, Mexico remains among those who qualify for Qatar 2022, ranking third in the table with 21 units and four from Panama, a team that is entering the playoff against an ocean team. In Concacaf, the top three qualify directly (Canada and the United States go first and second). Martino reflected on the general situation: “A coaching staff does not lose or gain confidence from one game to another, it cannot be managed that way. What a technical body can observe is when a process that has life or see when it no longer works.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – FEBRUARY 2: Players from Mexico celebrate after winning the match between Mexico and Panama as part of the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at the Azteca Stadium on February 2, 2022 in the Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) (Hector Vivas/)

On the next date Mexico should receive the United States in what will be a key duel because they share the same number of points, but the North Americans have a greater goal difference (+9 vs. +6).

With three days to go, Canada leads the standings with 25 units after the win against El Salvador as a visitor and it is the team with the best chance of qualifying for Qatar 2022 on March 24 when it visits Costa Rica.

